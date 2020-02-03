Chris Kirk is a successful professional golfer who has earned more money than most of us will earn in a lifetime. Count your blessings if you have banked more than his $18 million. He won four times on the PGA Tour in a span of four years and in 2015 was 16th in the world rankings.
Clearly, Kirk knows how to swing a golf club. When WRX writer Ryan Barath said Kirk had “made some interesting changes to his clubs that you don’t generally see from tour players,” I had to stop scanning and drill down into the article. Said Kirk: “For a couple of years now, I used the Project X LZ 6.5 that weighed 125g, and then S200 into my wedges that weighed 127g to keep weight consistent. Then I found I needed something that just spun just a hair more than the Project X LZ but would have the same soft feel.”
