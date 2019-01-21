I don’t usually write on Saturday, but this one is different. First, although there is bright sunshine out, the overnight rain (sick of it) has returned my home course to mush; it should in my opinion be closed.
Secondly, the wind is howling to a level that would make PGA Tour players openly weep and whine. At age 31, 41 or even 51, when I had only the weekends to play (if that), I would have bundled up, fortified myself with appropriate food and beverage, and accepted Mother Nature’s challenge. At age 71, no. Also, my bride has offered to cook omelets this morning.
I have a lot to say, but here must interject recent local results, starting with the weekly cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Kyle Holmes turned in a two under par 70 to win low gross. Hal Gregory and Carl Holzapfel tied for second low net with 69s, losing by a single stroke to Jim Muntzel.
Gregory and Holzapfel were joined by Jon Reel in winning low team net; Gregory raked in more cash with a skin and a proximity prize. John Termini and Chris Caldwell each picked up a skin, and last week’s big winner Mark Ripley added to his year’s earnings with a proximity prize.
At Texas City’s Bayou Golf Club last Wednesday, David Bruce, Mike Reinschmit, Penny Lopez and Ronnie Beesley played four-part harmony to shoot 61 and win the weekly senior scramble by three shots over Ronnie Oliver, Mickey Lane, Bal Gomez and Jay Brassier.
A little further north, the Rotary Club of Space Center continued its support of the Keep Kids in School tournament, bringing to $44,000 their total donation since 2004. This year’s tournament returns to Bay Oaks Country Club on April 15, still serving 26 campuses in the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts. Contact hillaryg@cisba.org for more information.
Now, back to the story. After about three cycles of local TV Saturday morning news, I tuned into Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive,” which I rarely view, fearing I could easily become addicted.
“Morning Drive” is sort of golf’s version of the Sunday morning political talking heads. They were talking about the unorthodox swing of Ho Sung Choi, who makes Bubba Watson’s unusual approach to perfection look like Iron Byron. If you haven’t seen it, Google it; if you are a non-golfer who believes you cannot play the game, prepare to be motivated.
Next, each of the four hosts offered his or her list of their choices for top 10 players of all time. Interestingly, Phil Mickelson was not on any of the lists, but each allowed that he likely would make their top 15. More interestingly, I discovered Phabulous Phil would not make my own top 10 — surprising myself. If enough of you email me your picks, I’ll write more on the subject.
The “Morning Drive” amusement on this day was that LPGA star Lexi Thompson, paired with Greg Maddux and John Smoltz (baseball Hall of Famers), had to Google them, having now clue why they were playing as celebrities in the LPGA tournament. Lexi, you see, was eight months old when they those guys were tossing lightning bolts.
Finally, they aired live reports from tournaments at beautiful settings in other parts of the world. I think it would really be great to trot the globe, getting paid to hang out with the best golfers in the world. But then, there was that Saturday morning omelet.
Be safe, on and off the course.
