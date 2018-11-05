As the football floated gently just right of the upright in the cool air at Mile High Stadium, and your Houston Texans won their sixth consecutive game, I declared with nobody but my bride in earshot: “Ya gotta have a little luck along the way.”
And you do. Unless, that is, you are Mario Megale. In the company of Don McClellen, Gary Potter and badge buddy Charlie Totty, Megale closed out his golfing month of October the day before Halloween with the perfect shot — and his second career hole-in-one.
Using a gap wedge at the par-3 ninth hole measuring 90 yards, the 66-year-old has had one other perfect shot in 25 years of golf. Both aces have been made at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
MAKING LUCK
Bailey Premirelli won the individual championship and took home the first place medal while leading the Ball High Tors to a second-place finish in the Clear Springs Fall Invitational on Oct. 29 at Bay Oaks Country Club. Pemirelli beat 65 other players including fellow Tors Micah Hanning (T-15), Hanson Root (T-17), Aidan Knupple (T-29) and Landon Parson (T-29).
On Oct. 30, the Ball junior varsity Tors team comprised of Daniel Golan, Edward Hoffman, Noah Jansen, Reef Ellison and Michael Varela claimed second place in the Texas City 9-hole Fall Classic at Bayou Golf Course. The JV now has a 6-1 season record.
GET LUCKY
Unless you are a turkey, that is. Monday, Nov. 19 is the date for the Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving Holiday Golf Tournament. It all starts with a box lunch, range balls and three logo balls for you to lose at your convenience.
There will be beverage stations on four holes to ensure that you remain hydrated while losing those logo balls, and there will be prizes galore, on course and after play during the always delicious dinner at the Galveston Country Club.
Top prize? A giant, frozen turkey if you manage to park your ball on the green with your tee shot at the par-3 17th hole. Oh, and there are cash prizes for the first-, second- and third-place teams as well. Plus, someone is going to win a Titleist TS3 driver.
Call Knute Lund at 409-737-9804 or Donna Kearney (409.599.1267) for entry; keep watching this column for more details.
NO LUCK
Cameron Champ is a former Texas A&M golfer now sure to make millions on the PGA Tour. He can always go back for that degree later. He has been known to keep his tee ball airborne for 375 yards, and during a recent event used only a driver and a gap wedge to reach a 589-yard green. There is no luck involved in that kind of power. If you want to try to match that power, I wish you good luck!
Be safe, on and off the course.
Welcome to the discussion.
