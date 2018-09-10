Ball High head golf coach Mike Kleinecke, along with assistant coaches Brian Nelson and Sherman Elias, has released a tournament schedule that is sure to keep the Tors and Lady Tors hard at work through early December as they hone their games in advance of a run towards the state title in the spring.
The boys varsity tees up at Moody Gardens the first day of October, hosting the annual Causeway Cup competition against the Texas City Stings. The JV boys will play at South Shore Harbour with Clear Creek as their host.
On Oct. 9, the varsity Tor boys will again host a multi-school event at Moody Gardens, while the varsity girls travel to Timber Creek and take on Clear Brook. After a short break, the varsity boys are back in action with Pearland hosting at Country Place Golf Course. The JV boys play the next day back at home course Moody Gardens.
On consecutive days the following week, the varsity boys travel to Bay Oaks Country Club against Clear Springs (Oct. 29) and the JV takes on Texas City (Oct. 30) at Bayou Golf Club.
On Nov. 6, the Lady Tors battle the Lady Stringarees of Texas City at Bayou Golf Club. Four days later, they play host to a multi-school event at Moody Gardens Golf Course. The Lady Tors close out the fall season again hosting at Moody Gardens. Meanwhile, the JV boys play events at Battleground in Deer Park on Nov. 11 and close out the fall on Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens.
Please note that except for a listed starting time of 4 p.m. for the Causeway Classic on Oct. 1, all competitions begin at either 8 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. Kleinecke and his staff welcome the public to attend any and all events to cheer on the Tors and Lady Tors, and to see some of the best young golfers Galveston County has ever had.
The 2018 District 24-6A runners-up Wildcat girls will return to action along with their mantra, “Don’t practice till you get it right, practice till you can’t get it wrong!”
MULLIGANS
Once in a while, I totally whiff one, and such was the case in failing to report the results of the Aug. 30 Thursday cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Jamey Taylor won low gross with a sizzling 67 and joined with Chris Caldwell and Paul Bohn to claim the team net cash. Edgar Cortez posted a winning low net score of 65 and collected a “skin” to boot. Believe it or not, Mark Ripley and Hal Gregory claimed the proximity cash.
What is the difference between a mulligan and a breakfast ball? Google Brian Nygaard Oswald to find out.
Be safe, on and off the course.
