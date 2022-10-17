As a tennis player, I could knock it out of the park like Jeremy Pena in the 18th inning against the Mariners. Go, Astros! Unfortunately, I hit those “home runs” with greater frequency than that kid who plays for the Yankees.
Therefore, I abandoned and disparaged tennis, declaring it to be nothing more playing ping-pong while standing on the table. Years later, I realized that tennis, like art, is to be appreciated.
Now along comes pickleball, which I thought was some sort of badminton spinoff created for those either similarly challenged as I on the tennis court, or those who for various reasons no longer could — or cared to — play the full-blown version of the game so well understood, coached and reported on by our own Manuel Moreno Jr.
Somewhere around the 15th inning of spectacular ALDS game up in Seattle the other night, I suddenly wondered whether beer sales were halted towards the end of the regulation nine innings; and if they were halted, whether (and when) they might have resumed as the goose eggs appeared on the scoreboard in rapid succession. I also wondered whether they might run out of zeros, just as the bullpens of both teams ran out of pitchers.
Such are the musings of a mostly playoff-only baseball fan, and, at that, one who must admit to tuning out after seventh inning of the game they magically won.
So, what does all this have to do with golf? I read an article about Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, who recently participated in a Celebrity Pro-Am pickleball tournament up in Frisco near the home of the third (or fourth) best pro football team in Texas.
The golfers initially got thumped by a tennis star John Isner, who at 6-foot-10 was paired with 7-foot basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki. The golfers reportedly struggled early on, then discovered that drives, lobs, slices and lots of backspin were part of this new sport and rallied for revenge later in the evening. Golf — standing on the table?
Lee Trevino was reportedly a standout soccer, baseball and football player in his youth, but left school after the eighth grade. Jack Nicklaus defied his “fat Jack” nickname, having been a basketball standout. But, by and large, pro golfers (Gary Player was an exception) were throughout history not known for their fitness. Tiger Woods changed all that.
As perhaps only former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo could describe it: “One thing I’ll tell you about Jordan and Scottie when you watch them. They’re very, like, instinctful (sic) athletic. They know how to hit a ball, in other words.” What he really meant to say was that the golfing duo are truly athletic.
Last week, Ball High golfers competed in the Aldine Boys 9-hole Beginner Tournament at FM Law Golf Course in Houston. Damian Cuenca, Travis McLauchlan and Joanandres Santos finished fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively, in the field of 34.
That trio is part of a 17-member squad coached by Mike Kleinecke. Other team members are: Ryder Addison, Jacob Burnette, Miguel Cuenca, Ashton Devona, Jace Garcia and Preston Jinks; also Rio Jones, Parker Koza, Hogan Lanier, Sullivan Mixon, Cole O’Connor, Tayler Polzin, Grayson Root and Zachary Spence.
Lady Tors on the roster for 2022-23 are: Anna Boeh, Rhiannon Conley, Charlotte Cook, Liberty Cox, Ivy Culling and Falon Dunn. Also, Shaifer Goalen, Anna Hoffman, Jolee Kershaw, Kayleigh Lorefice and Josie Lorenz. And, Mackenzie Mielsch, Addison Rozier, Dolores Salinas and Halen Swafford.
