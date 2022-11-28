The annual Moody Gardens Kidsmas Golf Tournament is just around the corner; Santa surely will also be peeking to see not only who’s naughty or nice, but who hooks and who slices.
It won’t be a “Blue Christmas” (think Elvis), because all proceeds will go to back the Blue Santa Project conducted by the Galveston Police Department.
“The Kidsmas Tournament has become a tradition for all of us at the Moody Gardens Golf Course,” said General Manager Steve Yarotsky in a press release. “From the staff to the players, to the police officers and community, it is an event that is extra special as we come together to bring smiles to the faces of children in our area on Christmas Day.”
Friday, Dec. 9 is the date, with a four-person scramble format. The 9 a.m. shotgun start is the usual 18-hole fun-filled kind of tournament, with on-course competitions for long drive and closest to the hole prizes to be awarded. Play well, great; not so well, well OK; lousy, who cares?! At the end, every player gets fed.
In the end, all players can know that their $100 entry fee ($400 per team) will be used to buy toys, and that those toys will be handed out personally by members of the Galveston Police Department. Older children will receive gift certificates.
Non-Golfers: (as they say in the NFL) Alert! Alert! Drop a toy off at the Moody Gardens Pro Shop and know that it will be included in the project.
Contact the Moody Gardens Pro shop to sign up at 409-683-4653.
TEES THE SEASON
For the record, anyone who is gifted any of the over-the-top gift suggestions from last week can be featured in a special column by contacting me before my next birthday.
Also, if you were 16-year-old, Berlin-born schoolgirl Chiara Noja, you’d know that you already have been given the best gift a golfer can hope for: golf talent.
The 6-foot tall Noja recently defeated 26-year-old Charley Hull on the second extra hole of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah; she has what has been described as “free, easy and under control” and drives the ball nearly 290 yards. All is calm, all is bright — that would describe the young phenom’s future.
If your golfer is among those of us behind door No. 3, and in recognition of some of our recent and yet to come weather, a TravisMathew Interlude Puffer Jacket is a sure birdie. At $165 or so, it’s a winner — on and off the course.
Your fitness-conscious golfer won’t even have to change shoes in the parking lot if you get him a pair of G/FORE MG4X2 shoes. They are advertised as waterproof, comfortable and massage-oriented with each step — on or off the course. Wrap a pair for $225. The Foot Joy Fuel, complete with athletic profile is also waterproof and “easy to clean” and costs $129.
For those blustery days at Moody Gardens or Galveston Country Club, the Daily Sports long sleeve Quarter Zip pullover with a half-neck collar will warm your lady golfer for $120. She will also like the $178 full-zip RLX Golf Chevron Front vest and its zip pockets. The Foot Joy Fuel for ladies is even more stylish than the men’s version and goes for $119.
The YETI Rambler 20-ounce tumbler is suited for him or her, and for things hot and cold. Make sure your golfer doesn’t fill it with both!
A Bluetooth speaker is a really good idea, but sound quality and price can be difficult must be matched to individual preference. Also, remind your golfer that his or her playlist might not always match up with the choices of the rest of the group.
Callaway makes a variety of golf “stuff;” their Cyber Monday “up to 50 percent off” sale probably is still on this morning. I did not search for hand warmers, but Holeout Golf Shop has an ad for one that is rechargeable and goes for $15.55.
TIGER TRACKS
Tiger Woods still IS the needle that all golfers aspire to move. You can watch the needle-moving swing three consecutive weeks, beginning with the Hero Championship this weekend.
For no extra cable or streaming charge, you can also compare his swing to that of young son Charlie when they pair up at the PNC Championship on Dec. 17-18.
Be safe, on and off the course.
