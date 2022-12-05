Let’s say you traded in your old driver, and you have a points card that suddenly keeps trying to crawl out of your pocket.

First problem is, the points won’t cover whatever it is that tops your list to get yourself for Christmas. That is, of course, a bad idea in the first place; your wife is sure to already have whatever that is wrapped and secreted away. Or, perhaps you traded in your wife’s clubs two years ago, and she hasn’t yet discovered their absence.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription