Let’s say you traded in your old driver, and you have a points card that suddenly keeps trying to crawl out of your pocket.
First problem is, the points won’t cover whatever it is that tops your list to get yourself for Christmas. That is, of course, a bad idea in the first place; your wife is sure to already have whatever that is wrapped and secreted away. Or, perhaps you traded in your wife’s clubs two years ago, and she hasn’t yet discovered their absence.
So now you have enough points to get a full bag fitting and the set of your dreams. OK, you’re thinking, only an idiot would do that. I know, and let’s just leave it at that.
The smart use of that card is to either just wait until Easter, or go for the $40 per pair underwear, knowing she certainly will not be making that purchase. Quickly remove yourself from that temple of temptation and make the short trip to Beacon Lakes Golf Course.
Sure, they want you to take advantage of their shirts and wind shirts that are on sale; they even have coupons to go with them. Sure, you can pick up a gift certificate for that lady golfer of yours to use when she decides she likes that new set that costs twice what you got for the old ones. On this day, walk straight in (call ahead if you want to guarantee a tee time) plunk down some cold cash (or equivalent) and get yourself … an Astros World Champions shirt or pullover!
Hidden smack dab in the middle of Galveston County (801 FM 646), Beacon Lakes offers a golfing experience unlike any other course in the area. Course conditions have reportedly been very good in spite of our quirky weather pattern. The range has mostly been open.
There are online specials; plus, it’s the only course in the area you can play until — and after — dark. A quick nine holes and a beverage after will wrap up one of the best shopping days ever.
NO TIME TO SHOP
Coach Mike Kleinecke’s Tors barely took time to digest their turkey day turkey before getting back to hunting birdies they much more prefer. Hosting their Nov. 28 Turkey Leftover 9-Hole Scramble at Moody Gardens Golf Club, the Lady Tors placed fourth out of 11 teams.
Annie Boeh, Anna Hoffman, Jolee Kershaw, Addison Rozier, Ivy Culling, Josie Lorenzo, Halen Swafford, Mackenzie Mielsch and Rhiannon Conley represented the host school. Dylan Rowe, Juan Santos, Travis Maclauchlan, Rio Jones and Hogan Lanier brought home a third-place medal in the boys division.
On Nov. 30, the girls varsity team squeezed between first place Clear Creek (72) and third place North Shore at the Pasadena Memorial Winter Scramble with a fine 76. Shaifer Goalen, Falon Dunn, Liberty Cox and Kayleigh Lorerfice claimed second place by a single shot.
CHECKING IT TWICE
Perhaps you are not interested in the forthcoming parent/child tournament, which will feature the father-son duo of Woodses. Further, maybe its just that time of year when, with baseball temporarily on the back burner, basketball not fully engaged and television golf competitions not quite up to par (ugh), you still thirst for football — the not-yet-acknowledged-as-professional kind.
If so, mark the morning of Dec. 16th on your calendar. At 10:30 a.m. that day, the Bahamas Bowl, featuring Miami (Ohio) and UAB will air as first of 43 bowl games. I counted them. The last, technically, is the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, but what arguably should be called the “National Championship Bowl” is actually on Jan. 9.
