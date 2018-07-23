At one Las Vegas sports betting establishment, a $350 wager would win $100 if you felt Tiger Woods would make the cut at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie last week. Those who bet the farm now own about a farm and a third.
You could risk far less money if participating in the perfectly legal, friendly “pool” game put together by Matt Fleming — but more on that later.
You could bet whether Woods would win, finish top 20, top 10 or top five; also, whether he would finish over (or under) 25th, shoot a round of more (or less) than 69.5, get within five shots of the lead during the final round or probably even whether he would eat haggis.
If you had placed a wager on Woods to make a hole-in-one, you would have lost. But, if you had been able to place a “prop” bet on three local golfers to make aces within the past couple weeks, you could now be a plantation owner!
Last Friday, Ronnie Cortez teed up at the 122-yard par-3 13th hole at Beacon Lakes Golf Course, swung his 8-iron and watched the ball disappear into the hole. Ten days earlier, Tommy Self used a pitching wedge to ace the 95-yard par three 15th hole while playing in the weekly senior scramble. Richard White made his first hole-in-one after 35 years of trying. It came at Beacon Lakes Golf Course on hole No. 15. A 125-yard 9-iron did the trick.
NO BET
Matt Fleming was a winner in my recent U.S. Open quiz, and I bought him lunch at the Red Oak Café near the League City-Friendswood line of demarcation. It’s great.
Matt subsequently invited me to take my chances in a perfectly legal betting pool without risking any cash. I accurately “predicted” that both Woods and Mickelson would make the cut; that the winner would be neither an American nor a past champion; that either Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka or Rory would finish top three; that the cut line would be more than 140 and that there would be no playoff. Everything else, I missed.
How I fared against the pool of players, I do not know; as the TV lawyer shouts: “I’m waiting!” Yes, Jared, just as you are still waiting for your Coney Island at Sonny’s Place. I will call you very soon.
NO BET, II
Francesco Molinari won. Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner were part of a three-way tie for second; Kevin Chappell tied for sixth as did Eddie Pepperell, who was the leader in the clubhouse for over an hour and later revealed that he had played the final round nursing a hangover.
None of GolfWeek’s “10 to Watch” picks, including OWGR No. 1 Dustin Johnson (missed cut), Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka, seriously contended. Golf Digest offered odds for winning for more than a dozen players, listing Champion Golfer of the Year Molinari only among their “Sneaky 11.” Bravo, Paisano!
Be safe, on and off the course.
