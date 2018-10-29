Ball High’s Golden Tornados boys varsity teed up Monday at Bay Oaks Country Club, looking to improve on their 18-13 season record.
Last week, the Tors won third place medals at the Pearland Fall Classic at Country Place Golf Course with a team total of 362 strokes. Additionally, Micah Hanning turned in the third-best score among the 70 players, posting his personal best so far this season (81). Tors Bailey Premirelli and Hanson Root tied for eighth place; Landon Parsons and Aidan Knupple tied for 28th. Tune in next week for results.
NO MOODY BLUES
The spotlight is on Moody Gardens in the October/November issue of Lone Star Golf. In addition to interesting reads on how golf can be the nexus for lasting friendships and golf fitness, the issue points out that Moody Gardens has been an Island staple since it opened in 1986, complete with a rainforest, aquarium and, of course, those iconic pyramids.
Correctly stating that Moody Gardens is truly fun, educational and a treat for the entire family, the story features the golf course and its rebirth in 2008 after millions of dollars in renovation; not overlooked is the fact that the course was in 2010 chosen by Golf Digest as one of the country’s best course remodels with rates of less than $65.
Last year, Moody Gardens Golf Course hosted the Texas Father-Son Championship; earlier this year Texas Golf Association members teed up for the Texas Spring Shamble. Nov. 10-11, the 6,900-yard par-72 layout will play host to Legends Junior Tour’s 14th Jackie Burke Cup Matches.
Top juniors from all over the state will make up teams of 12 each, one from the north and one from the south, competing in Ryder Cup style competition. Each team will be comprised of eight players from the boys 15-18 division, two from the boys 14-and under division and two from the girls 12-18 division. Foursome and four-ball matches will be played on Day 1 and Singles matches will be played on Day 2. Attendance is free.
LOTS OF GREEN
An auction is offering an unworn shirt from the winning 1999 U.S. Ryder Cup team. That was the year that Johnny Miller uttered words about Justin Leonard that Miller ... wait for it … actually later said he regretted uttering.
Part of the reason Miller regretted it was, he says, that he never meant those words the way they sounded; part of the reason has to be that he had to eat those words when Leonard rolled in an incredible putt from more than 50 feet to seal the victory.
Anyway, the team shirts worn that day were, to be kind, unusual. To be honest they were at best, unique. Some said they were horrendous. Regardless, one sold at auction for $3,906. That would have not made sense to me, even it had been the one worn by Leonard on that fabulous day in 1999.
Be safe, on and off the course
