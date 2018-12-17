Marie Louise Livenac and Brooke Hopkins helped themselves to early Christmas presents by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Galveston Ball Boys and Girls 9-Hole Fall Classic just after Thanksgiving.
Also in the field of 64 for the Lady Tors were Gia Viggiano, Makenzy Kleinecke and Morgan Hall. Edward Hoffman was low scorer for the Tors, beating teammates Michael Varela and Reef Ellison. In junior varsity action, the Tors finished ninth out of 17 schools in the Pasadena Memorial Boys JV Scramble at Pasadena Municipal Golf Course. Representing the Tors were Garrett Peters, Daniel Golan, Noah Jansen, Ian Carroll and Miles LeBouef.
Eight days from now you will be just about seven days too late to get that special something for your special someone for Christmas. If you can hear the faint jingling of bells in the sky above and a voice whispering “ho, ho, holy mackerel, you’re in big trouble” because you haven’t yet decided what that special something is for that someone, well, you are in big trouble. But fear not, for Santa’s golfing elf is here with gift ideas sure to please, amuse and possibly empty your wallet.
First things first. Every golf is a drinker, even if not a drinker of alcoholic beverages. Staying hydrated is important, even on the cooler days we call winter. Therefore, the Jones XL Ranger Shag Bag cooler holding 12 cans of liquid (a few less bottles), costing $65 dollars on Amazon, is a good choice. If your golfer is content with the cooler on his or her rental cart, they can actually use the Ranger as a true shag bag.
If your male golfer is among those of us who find that comfortable pair of golfing slacks (think khaki) and wears them until they are frayed and worn, replace them with something in plum or dark olive, available from Lululemon for $128 per pair. In another box, let him discover three pairs of new khakis and he will be all set — as soon as he returns those $128 pants! While you’re at it, order yourself some Lululemon yoga pants for only $98 per pair.
If your lady golfer hates the inconvenience of having to dig her rangefinder out of the golf bag or dig around in her cart where it has been stowed, Monument Golf Stick-It magnetic rangefinder strap-in is for her. For $50, you can surprise her and also get one for yourself, because we both know you always buy something for yourself! And if she has been really working on her game and would like to have video feedback of practice sessions or on course swings, why not spring for $349 and get her the DJI Osmo Pocket, advertised as “… a 3-axis stabilized handheld camera the size of a candy bar …shooting 60 frames per second in 4K.”
Imagine playing that video back on your 65-inch smart TV! Of course, if she falls in love with the video work, you might have to purchase a larger TV on which to watch your Houston Texans as they stagger towards the playoffs.
Man or woman, you cannot go wrong with a small box containing Maui Jim sunglasses. That leaves your golfer free to decide on their own on a second pair shades, at a lower price, to actually wear on the course, the Maui’s are great for travel or styling during post round drinks on the patio, veranda or whatever. Prices vary. Or, visit Sunglass Hut and check out the Versace line.
Be safe, on and off the course.
