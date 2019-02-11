Many celebrities play in golf tournaments that raise money for charity. Country music star Clay Walker is among those; he not only plays in events such as last weekend’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (originally hosted by Bing Crosby), but hosts an event of his own to raise money for research and treatment of multiple sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in 1996.
Seeing him on TV over the weekend brought back some fond memories. Oh, I could name a dozen or more celebrities I have had the good fortune to tee up with through the years, but that would just be name dropping. Besides, it’s soon to be Mardi Gras time, and that’s how I know a bit about Clay Walker, since his is not among the names I would be dropping.
I was introduced to Walker while standing behind a fire truck preparing to climb on board for a Mardi Gras parade. His beverage of choice was not available, so I escorted him to a nearby vendor who shall remain nameless, and we quickly became conversational pals.
As the parade progressed, we tossed beads, testing each other’s ability to throw for both distance and accuracy. We also sang. He knew songs one might not expect a country star to know, and I am convinced the guy could have been a rock and roll star, a crooner or a jazz singer.
Lucky for us, he keeps on singing the Star-Spangled Banner at Texans games and giving back to the community through his non-profit charity, Band Against MS, which he founded in 2003.
Clay Walker might not hit the golf ball as far as did former Rice University quarterback and NFL star King Hill; he does not hit a laser like iron the way Junior Seau used to do; but then, I never heard either of them sing. We should all remember to give thanks for those guys and others, like Rudy T and Larry Dierker. If I list any more, I could be accused of name-dropping.
Let me be the first to wish you happy Mardi Gras!
NIK-O-TIME
Niko Nebout, that is. Nebout is an emerging talent on the Clear Springs golf team — a returning member of last year’s squad that earned its way to the state finals last year.
Most recently, he and Coach Troy Frederick’s Chargers teed up in a two-day event at High Meadows ranch in Montgomery County. Niko shot rounds of 68-66 to earn individual medalist honors, starting the second round one shot behind and ultimately chasing down the reigning Class 6A Champion.
They well might meet again at the state meet later this spring.
TIME’S COMING
Moody Gardens Golf Course and the Ball High Tors hosted the Boys and Girls Beginner Winner Classic on Feb. 4.
Pasadena Sam Rayburn’s Jasmine Escobar won the girls division, with Lady Tor Gia Viggiano four shots back finishing in a tie for fifth place. Galena Park’s Klayton Hale edged Ball High’s Edward Hoffman by two shots to win the boys division. Tor Reef Ellison was seventh.
Both Hoffman and Viggiano turned in personal best scores, as did teammates Ellison and Michael Varela.
