Your Houston Texans seem to be improving, and have now won four consecutive games. Good things are happening; yet, with every offensive series exhaling is still a challenge.
Meanwhile, your Houston Astros serve as a reminder to golfers that, no matter how well one is playing, something bad will eventually happen. For Astros fans, the most identifiable thing was a questionable call on a home run ball by Jose Altuve.
But that call, like the really terrible shot you might have hit in your most recent round of golf, does not tell the whole story: it just makes a solid foundation for explaining an unwanted outcome. Closer examination of a bad round, like closer examination of that loss, invariably reveals other contributing factors.
I could write a book about it. Instead, I’ll just refer you to the woes of the U.S. team at the most recent Ryder Cup.
OTHER CUPS
The Ladies Golf Association (LGA) at South Shore Harbour combined their Championship and President’s Cup tournaments this year, tossed in a Senior Championship Cup and settled all three matters over a two-day period last weekend.
Judy Scott claimed ownership of the Senior Championship and Karen Waltzer won the President’s Cup. The 2018 LGA Champion is Donna Meyer.
HOOK ‘EM?
Texas Longhorn supporters who tuned in to watch the Ryder Cup must have had to struggle rooting against the Euros when they showed up wearing burnt orange instead of their traditional white/blue/yellow attire.
According to Golfweek, the color is actually kummel, which is the brand color of the company that made the outfits worn by the European squad. The company asserts that kummel is a burnt orange liqueur that includes “hints of cumin, caraway seed and fennel” and dates to 16th century Netherlands life. According to Wikipedia, however, kummel is colorless. Whatever: I’ll bet on the U.S. team to recapture the cup in two years; also, I’ll wager the Euros will not show up in burnt orange. The United States will host the Ryder Cup matches in 2020 at Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin.
HOOKS AND SLICES
In case you missed it, veteran announcer Johnny Miller, beloved by some and despised by others, has announced that he will retire next February after 30 years in the broadcast booth. He will reportedly be replaced by Paul Azingern ‚an equally outspoken former player. Miller said that the birth of his 24th grandchild was a catalyst for his decision to retire and spend more time with family. Yes, the 24th.
More than one hundred (114) PGA Tour players have earned over a million dollars during the most 2017-18 season, with Justin Thomas leading the pack at $8.6 million. Martin Laird is 114th with $1.06 in earnings.
A few readers noticed that last week’s column did not end with “Be safe, on and off the course.”
Be safe, on and off the course.
