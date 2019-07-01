The 5th Annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Golf Tournament, benefiting the Lighthouse Charity Team, is coming up fast. Moody Gardens Golf Course is once again the host course, and July 22 is the date.
Registration, lunch and driving range access all start at 11:30 a.m. The limited field (144 golfers) four-person scramble tees off (shotgun start) at 1 p.m.
The tournament is “in honor of Lawrence J. Del Papa and the many great works he started in our communities.” All proceeds from the event will go to the Lighthouse Charity Team to “help them continue their mission of ‘People Helping People.’” The Lighthouse Charity Team is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization that “provides equipment and volunteers to prepare meals to raise funds for charitable organizations and those in need.”
Contact Scott Gordon for more information by calling 713-823-5989 or at lighthouse@swbell.net.
Mike Holmes, chairman of Galveston Professional Athletes, is in search of sponsors for the inaugural Galveston Professional Athletes Golf Tournament, which will be part of a weekend of activities slated for Oct. 17-19.
The mission of the GPA is “to showcase the achievement of professional athletes from the Galveston community and provide a beacon of light and positive character for future student athletes for years to come,” according to a letter sent to prospective sponsors. The organization’s goal is “to provide financial support to student athletes and organizations whose mission is to make an impact on future leaders in our community.”
Various sponsorships are available as are non-golfing donations starting at $100. Entry fee is $125 per person and $500 per team. Credit card payments are accepted, or you can make your check payable to: Houston Booster Club, Inc., 6710 Indian Lake Drive, Missouri City, Texas, 77489.
Watch this column for updates on these events.
DEAD AIR
During final round coverage of the Traveler’s PGA tournament Sunday, announcers were expounding on how long (250 starts and 10-plus years) it had been since eventual winner Chez Reavie’s last (and first) victory.
When a graphic appeared reflecting that Francis Ouimet held the record for gaps between PGA Tour wins, analyst Peter Kostis wondered aloud whether an amateur actually held the record. There was silence; no further mention of the topic occurred unless it was while I was out of the room.
My research found that while Ouimet’s only professional win was the well chronicled 1913 U.S. Open. He did win the U.S. Amateur in 1914 and again in 1931, a stretch longer than that of Gamez.
According to Golfnewsnet.com, the longest stretch between wins in PGA Tour history is held by Robert Gamez, who went 15 years, six months after his first win (Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 25, 1990) before winning the Valero Texas Open on Sept. 25, 2005 — 396 starts later.
One-time Galveston Municipal head pro Butch Baird is shown to hold second place, just one month shy of Gamez.
Be safe, on and off the course.
