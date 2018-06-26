I found it a useful coincidence that on the same day Daily News publisher Leonard Woolsey wrote about recognizing (sort of) one’s physical limitations due to, well, aging and the need to perhaps try to make lifestyle adjustments, Gerry Watson won his 12th PGA Tour event.
Watson once said that his goal was to win 10 times on Tour, then move on, but at age 39 and in the absence of some truly compelling reason as yet unrevealed, one must wonder why he would do that. Golf, unlike so many other professional sports, does not so soon turn its players out to pasture. More often, professional golfers either quietly fade away; or they enjoy a second career on the well paid and more relaxed Champions Tour.
We have all seen the athlete who stays on a little too long after reaching his or her productive peak and then jumps hither and yon to extend their playing days. Missed cuts, Monday qualifiers and invites that no longer hit the mailbox usually are signal enough for pro golfers to move on to the announcers’ booth, or some other facet of big time golf. Like fishing.
The journeyman PGA Tour golfer fades away like the cowboy in a George Strait song — unlike the sweating bicycle rider who will surely continue to test his or her limitations, or the 70-year-old who still cuts the grass with a push mower (mea culpa). Only the likes of Nelson, Hogan, Snead, Palmer and a few other Hall of Fame players, only the highest of the high achievers like Nicklaus and Woods, are so deeply engrained in golf history and lore that golfers as yet unborn will know their names.
Gerry Watson, also known as Bubba, clearly loves to play the game, except for when he clearly hates to play the game. He is unique in style, loaded with imagination and talent, and according to his own accounts, at times struggles with a life that so many would love to live. He paints golf courses like Mac Davis used to paint songs; if he worked in oil, his renderings would surely be some kind of Van Gogh and Picasso blend. Now that Watson is two victories beyond his stated PGA Tour end date: What Will Bubba Do?
LONGHORN WITH A TRUNK
The PGA Tour elephant in the room these days is wunderkind Jordan Spieth. Golf fans, including those of us who play for recreation and those who have never touched a club, wonder what the heck is going on with a golf swing and mindset that not so long ago were both unflappable.
These days, both mindset and swing seem to flap, flip and, all too frequently, flop. With The Open fast approaching, Spieth is in a funk, and I don’t mean Fred Funk. Perhaps a trip across the pond and the scent of the air off the North Sea at Carnoustie will clear his head and sooth his putting stroke. Stay tuned.
Be safe, on and off the course.
