In case you haven’t heard, size matters. Nowhere is there greater proof than in a pair of golf shoes.
In the course of a round, a walking golfer reportedly will hoof it perhaps 10 miles. In fact, a weekend hacker riding a cart and sipping cold drinks will still log somewhere in the vicinity of the 10,000 steps recommended for maintaining a modicum of cardiovascular stability, if not actual fitness. If the shoes don’t fit, you must just quit!
This is not a fitness column.
In case you missed it, the 119th U.S. Open Champion, Gary Woodland, was sporting some pretty spiffy kicks for last Sunday’s final round. They did not actually display the American flag and risk violating the Flag Code. They just gently reminded one of the flag, as did Woodland’s golf bag and the crowd that chanted “U.S.A.” (briefly, Woodland and Englishman Justin Rose were tied for the lead and a Ryder Cup-ish atmosphere filled the Pebble Beach marine layer).
The Woodland shoe brand was Puma-same as what Rickie Fowler wears. Some of us think of Puma shoes as the ultra-lightweight track shoes we wore in days of yore; or the “soccer shoes” we adored as game shoes under Friday night lights.
Brooks Koepka, who fell just short of claiming a third consecutive U.S. Open title (not done in more than 100 years and never by an American) wears Nike clothing head to toe, as far as we know, including his Sunday shoes that were reminiscent of the “spats” worn by Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts back in the day.
At minimum, Tour players get many clothing items for free. Most are paid to wear the stuff, and the newly crowned champion will likely get a pay bump from Puma. He used to wear their caps, but tossed them aside for the Wilson brand, whose clubs he now plays.
Woodland tells the story of the time he removed his white pants to avoid muddying them while hitting a ball from the water’s edge. It seems he had a clothing contract with Under Armour at the time. The morning after, he got a call from Under Armour questioning why he was not wearing its underwear!
Luckily, he was able to prove that he actually was in Under Armour's skivvies and that the waistband was obscured by his shirttail. People get serious when they’re paying you to put their drawers in your drawer. Or, their shoes on your feet. You get the picture.
(DOUT)HIT THAT ONE!
The report did not include the underwear brand of Tom Douthit last Friday, but then there’s also no evidence he was being paid to wear any of his chosen attire. Moreover, Douthit likely gave it no thought as he swung his pitching wedge on the tee box at the 97-yard 17th hole at Moody Gardens.
Into the hole it went, as Kevin Ward, Sam Fullwood and course marshal Bruce VanLerberghe looked on. It was Tom’s first ace in his 15 years of golfing; perhaps his next one will come soon, and in Harris County, where he lives.
DAPPER
Ben Baty, like the late Marvin Zindler, dresses well enough to shoot in the 70s. However, his goal these days is to shoot his age. A few weeks back, the octogenarian carded an 84, which is two shots below his age. Guess he will just have to keep trying.
Be safe, on and off the course.
