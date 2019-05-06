What I like most about horse racing is that, in a single afternoon, you, I and all of our friends and relatives can become experts on what is known as “The sport of Kings.” How cool is that?!
And there I was last Saturday, having just stirred up a triple concoction (rocks, not frozen) of that beverage so eloquently honored in song by Jimmy Buffet, having switched over to coverage of the Kentucky Derby while the PGA Tour event was suspended due to bad weather in Charlotte, North Carolina. A storm of a different color (pun intended) would blow through just after the conclusion of the Run for the Roses.
I was well into my checklist of criteria for picking the eventual winner: color of the horse; color of the silks; number of stocking legs; and of course, who was last to answer nature’s call before post time. Then, the 21 hopefuls took center stage, ready to show us all their grit, determination, stamina and ability.
WAIT: 21? That wasn’t the Derby, but rather the current number of candidates aspiring to win the Democratic Party nomination for president! Oh, well: Horse race, PGA Tournament or presidential election; we’re all experts in our own living rooms.
In the end, the Kentucky Derby and the Wells Fargo PGA tournament were similar: the favorite(s) did not compete and the purported best competitors did not win, but instead a player with long odds. At least no one at the Wells Fargo was disqualified. Congratulations to Max Homa on his first ever PGA Tour win; he seems to be enough of a free spirit to name his first born, regardless of gender, Okla. If you don’t get it, phone a friend.
GOLDTHWAITE EAGLES
That would be the answer to the Jeopardy statement: “It’s the name of both the local newspaper and the golf team that won the Region II-2A boys golf tournament a couple of weeks ago." Well, the paper is actually the singular “Eagle.”
That matters because I received an email from Frank Bridges, who stated: “Gean, one of my friends is going fishing near you this weekend and it reminded me I haven’t heard from you in a long while. Our boys golf team is heading to state this year after winning Regional by 21 strokes. Regards from Galveston’s first golf columnist.”
I love this gig.
LOCAL ACTION UPDATE
The April 24 edition of the senior scramble at Bayou Golf Course was won by Henry Garza, Charlie Campbell, David Alexander and Ray Chapman with a score of 57. Dale Enders, Bal Gomez, Vernon Donihoo and Charlie Surber turned in a 59 to finish second.
Chris Caldwell and Mark Ripley threw darts on the par 3 holes to win proximity prizes in the April 25 Thursday cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Ripley also won low gross cash (74), while Caldwell joined with Russ Graeber and Jim Griffin to win the team competition. Graeber was also low individual net winner.
Justin McKay (71) was individual low gross and Patrick Schoenvogel (61) was low net in the May 2 cash game. John Termini, McKay and Chris Caldwell won the team title for the week; McKay and Schoenvogel cashed in on the par 3 proximity prizes.
