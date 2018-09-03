Daybreak revealed a perfect match with the previous night’s forecast; by the time I reached the practice tee the sun was bright just above the horizon.
A few players with early tee times were already loosening up as I made my way to the far end of the range and placed my bag into the stand at the only shaded hitting space. One space to my left a tall, lean and much younger golfer was already working through his warmup, each swat with his driver producing a resounding crack.
I began by rehearsing the two moves my new coach prescribed, and soon was lofting some pretty nice pitching wedge shots into a nearly cloudless sky. Newly arriving regulars greeted each other and made small talk as they prepared for what I’m certain each was confident would be their best ever round.
Predictably, the weather quickly became a topic of conversation, with the heat and humidity at center stage. I swallowed the audible laugh that tried to jump from my mouth, allowing only a broad smile: it was a Friday morning at Encinitas Ranch golf course just north of San Diego, Calif. and the forecast high temperature for the day was 78 degrees. Heat and humidity, indeed!
There is a walking trail on the periphery of the practice area at Encinitas Ranch that curls behind the chipping area; you hear the voices of the walkers on the descending path long before they actually appear briefly only to again disappear below as the trail dips toward Leucadia Boulevard.
From the chipping area, the view is inland and the boulevard is swallowed up by the mountains. On this morning the warmth of the sunshine blends with the ocean breeze. What is hot to the locals is for me a welcomed relief from our drought-like conditions of late. Again, I smile. The next afternoon I would exit Hobby airport, only to feel my face melt.
NO SWEAT. SWEAT. NO SWEAT
Arvind Rihky, Jack Dill and Ron Scott had not broken a sweat when they reached the par-3 third hole on the Scotland nine at Magnolia Creek Golf Course last Sunday.
Arvind teed off first, and his mid-iron shot sailed into a threatening sky, landed on the green and settled into the cup for an ace. With 15 holes left, the threesome managed to beat the rain and join their other threesome for a post-round celebration on the tab of Mr. Rihky.
HEAT
Not so long ago (1995), Tour pros drove the golf ball an average of 264 yards with a fairway accuracy of 69 percent. In 2017, Tour pros averaged 293 yards and driving accuracy dropped to 60 percent.
According to Mark Broadie, who has been dubbed the godfather of golf analytics, the longest hitters now average more than 300 yards per drive and miss on average only one less fairway per round, meaning that the extra length is well worth the slight loss of accuracy. It also means that the common perception that today’s golfers simply “bomb and gouge” is incorrect.
Be safe, on and off the course.
