Put another log on the fire.
Among the many stories that circulate and recirculate about the legendary Ben Hogan is one in which a golfer watches Hogan hit balls on the practice tee. The observer asks what club he’s hitting, and Hogan replies that it’s a 4-iron. The observer asks how far he is hitting the ball, and Hogan replies: “170-175.”
The observer compliments the great one for being able to hit the ball between those distances every swing, only to be informed that he in fact alternately hits the ball 170 yards, then 175 yards. That probably did not happen, primarily because Hogan’s reputation was such that not just anyone would dare to have interrupted his practice session in the first place.
But distance — accurate distance — plays an important role in the success of any player, especially a professional. The use of distance-measuring devices is widespread among recreational golfers, and they have been for years used by professionals and their caddies during practice rounds to gather and record relevant yardages for reference during tournament play.
Using the devices themselves during PGA events has been, until now, prohibited. Now, more precisely, means beginning May 17 at the 2021 PGA Championship being played on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Revised Rule 4.3a(1) will take effect, allowing players to get information on distance or direction from a device or compass. Not allowed are devices measuring elevation changes or anything which might interpret that information for the purpose of determining club selection or line of play.
“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said.
And with that, the debate has begun. Stay tuned.
WHAT DISTANCE?
The day was kind of cold and windy. The place was Magnolia Creek Golf Course; the hole, No. 5 on the Scotland nine (you know, the nine holes that features a hole named “Lone Pine” because, well, it’s the only pine tree on the entire course). Full disclosure, the 497-yard hole was playing downwind.
Ralph Perez’s tee shot left him a 5-iron to the green. His second shot launched high and right and appeared to hover above the right bunker. His playing partners narrated, urging the ball to clear, and it did. Then it rolled, slowly and slower yet, breaking left and disappearing into the cup. Albatross!
Rarer than a hole-in-one, the albatross is stunning to those who witness it and the story of a lifetime for the player who makes it. It was Ralph’s second one. It is told of in great detail because it’s the first one I have ever witnessed.
Ralph can tell the story of his first albatross (somewhere in Florida) but alas, his view of the end of the shot was obscured. For him, the proof was in the bottom of the cup.
EXACT DISTANCE
Wayne Henderson scored his second hole-in-one last week at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City, hitting a one-hop-short-roll 7-iron on the 148-yard par-3 13th hole. Vince Ciabattoni and local clubmaker Louis Stephenson (he gets partial credit, having worked on that very club a few years back) were witnesses.
NOT WATCHING
Spectator-less golf on TV deprived me of something that invariably makes me chuckle at least once per telecast: fans and their phones. Standing sometimes within only a few feet of a player, they record shot after shot — essentially watching the tournament on a 6-inch screen. Then again, they can have as many instant replays as they want.
HOGAN POSTSCRIPT
With the advent of distance-measuring devices, the story at the top of this column might someday be retold with Hogan saying he alternately hit his 4-iron 173.6 and 184.2.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.