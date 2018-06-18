Within two minutes of each other, Matt Fleming and Jared Robinson submitted correct responses to last week’s 10-question quiz on the U.S. Open.
Jared (no jewelry store commercial, please) is, according to his email, an attorney with offices in both Houston and Galveston; Matt is deeply involved with golf. I look forward to having lunch with both of them, whether together or separately, in the very near future.
In case you missed it, five golfers made the Forbes list of the 100 highest paid athletes in the world. Coming in at No. 66 was Justin Thomas at $26 million, who trailed No. 26 Rory McIlroy ($37.7 million), No. 23 Jordan Spieth ($41.2 million) and No. 22 Phil Mickelson ($41.3 million). Tiger Woods was 16th on the list with earnings of $43.3 million — a far cry from the days when he brought in a reported $100 million annually. Boxer Floyd Mayweather led the pack, knocking out the rest with a take of $285 million — on just one fight!
FAST BALL
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane continues his winning ways, negotiating a five-year extension of the tournament that has been a Tour fixture since 1946. We will have to wait until the fall of 2019 to see what the “new” Houston Open looks like, but what is known is that the tournament will for now remain at the Golf Club of Houston.
It will be hosted and run by the Astros Foundation; the role of the Houston Golf Association is for now unclear. Crane, a low-handicap golfer, seems to be on board with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others who would like to return the tournament to Memorial Park.
In its inaugural year, the tournament was played at River Oaks Country Club; it moved to Memorial in 1947, was not played in 1948, and then skipped to Pine Forest CC and BraeBurn CC before retuning to Memorial, where it remained from 1951-1963.
Sharpstown CC, Champions GC, Quail Valley CC and The Woodlands CC have all hosted the tournament at least once. Among its winners since Byron Nelson beat Ben Hogan by two shots in 1946 are: Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson.
SLOW DOWN
It is no secret that I am a fan of Phil Mickelson. He’s an artist with a wedge, and in many ways, generally channels Arnold Palmer with his on-course demeanor, attacking style, and fan interaction.
What he did on Saturday afternoon — swatting a ball while it was still in motion — is both out of character and inexplicable. He should have just slowly stalked the putt as the ball rolled off the green and halfway to Manhattan, then calmly “Philled” it into the hole from there.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.