This final piece in my series on green-reading books is nothing short of headache-inducing, beginning with this direct quote from the executive director of the R&A:
“We have looked carefully at the use of these green-reading materials and the extremely detailed information they provide, and our view is that they tip the balance too far away from the essential skill and judgment required to read subtle slopes on the greens. It is important to be clear, however, that we still regard the use of yardage books and handwritten notes to be an entirely appropriate part of the game.”
Handwritten notes will continue to be allowed, as long as they create neither a copy nor a facsimile of a detailed green map. General information that has been part of traditional yardage books is allowed; drawings of the outline of a green including tops of ridges and general slopes are OK.
There will be a maximum scale limit of three-eighths of an inch to 5 yards, which will limit the size of any publication and restrict space available for handwritten notes.
Finally, there will be a minimum slope indication limit: “A minimum slope indication limit of 4 percent (2.29 degrees) is proposed (this includes lines, arrows, numbers or any other indicators); this will have the effect of eliminating such indicators of slope from those areas of the putting green where the hole is most likely to be positioned (which tend to be cut on reasonable flat sections of the putting green with a degree of slope of less than 3.5 percent — or 2 degrees). This proposed limit also equates roughly with the amount of slope that is readily visible to the naked eye.”
Two Tylenols and a glass of merlot, please!
On my rare trips to the dog races, I enjoy reading the racing history on each dog prior to post time; the details are fascinating and can truly help one decide which dog should win. Then, I laugh when the odds-on favorite gets bumped coming out of the gate, falls back into the pack and never recovers. That’s kind of how putting works — at least for me.
Another merlot, please. Next week, a post script: What lies in the future.
Galveston County’s own Jerry Jackson, playing at Moody Gardens on Aug. 10 along with Mike Aleman and MG head pro Michael Moore, discovered how best to read the green at the par 3 17th hole. The 78-year old hit a 9-iron, and knocked it into the hole for his first hole-in-one since taking up the game five years ago!
It was like old Holmes week at Moody Gardens last Thursday as Kyle Holmes won low gross in the weekly cash game with a fine 70 and Wally Holmes carded a low net of 67 to edge David Cash by one shot and Justin Cann by two. Kyle also picked up a proximity prize (as did Matt Garrett) while Wally joined Larry Poe and Tom Stelter to win low team net.
Be safe, on and off the course.
