The Open Championship is played each July and always the week that includes the third Friday. I know not why. It all started in the year 1860, and this 148th competition begins early, extremely early, this Thursday.
You will be often reminded this week that only once before has The Open been played outside of Scotland or England. The year was 1951, and the course was Royal Portrush.
The “Champion golfer of the year,” as the winner is known, was Max Faulkner, an Englishman. Faulkner never played in the Masters, the United States Open or the PGA Championship, although he won 19 professional tournaments. You probably will not remember his name for more than a week.
However, if ever you hear it again, you will likely remember not only that he was the “Champion Golfer of the Year” in 1951 at Royal Portrush, but he reportedly owned about 300 putters. Just like you and me, he never found the perfect, magical one.
Even some non-golfers would quickly name the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, as the place where the Open Championship was first held. So would a great many golfers, and they would all be wrong.
The 1860 Open was contested at Prestwick, which in fact hosted each successive year through 1873. No longer in the rota, the venerable old club last hosted in 1925.
In all, 14 courses have hosted, 10 of which are still a part of the rota, or fixed order of rotation. If you guessed the Old Course, which remains part of the rota, has been the venue for the Open more than any other course, you would be correct — 29 times.
It is a fun fact the oldest and the youngest player to be named “Champion Golfer of the Year” were named Tom Morris. Tom Morris, Sr. (Old Tom Morris) won at 46 years and 99 days. Young Tom (Jr.) took home the Claret Jug at 17 years, five months and eight days.
Technically, he was not old enough to drink from the jug, but, well, you know. Oh, the Claret Jug is the trophy the winner gets to keep for one year. He is also given a replica to keep forever. I have never heard of a Champion golfer not sipping his favorite beverage from the trophy.
Two players hold the record for lowest score recorded by an amateur. One of them is Tiger Woods, and the other one even I am not old enough to remember!
The defending champion is Italy’s Francesco Molinari.
When the Open Championship was played at Royal Portrush in 1951, the game was different in an extremely distinct way: the golf ball used and approved by the governing body in United Kingdom was smaller than was the American golf ball.
The “British ball,” at 1.62 inches in diameter (minimum), flew farther and straighter than the 1.68 inch (minimum) American ball. Neither ball could weigh more than 1.62 ounces.
While either ball was allowed for The Open play, American players almost unanimously opted for the smaller ball. Worldwide efforts began in 1970 to adopt a standardized ball and resulted in three years of debate among players, governing bodies, ball manufacturers and the golfing community at-large.
The proposal put forward by the USGA and the R&A was abandoned in 1973. In 1974, the R&A made use of the larger ball mandatory, and in 1990, it was declared illegal. Call it a “ball wall” if you choose, but if you ever have an opportunity to try the “British ball,” seize it.
To twist a phrase, the more things remain the same, the more they change. The Royal Portrush course being played this week is not the same one that was played in 1951. Two holes from a neighboring course have been incorporated into the layout.
Finally, Portrush is a relatively small village with a population of just more than 6,000. Ticket sales will exceed 100,000 for The Open. Kind of like a weekend on Bolivar peninsula on steroids, only with people driving on the wrong side of the road and no ferry lines.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.