Things do not always turn out the way they should. A recent, glaring example of that played out Saturday in Arlington as the Houston Texans were outplayed by that rival NFL team that purports to be from Dallas but has no home field there. Worse yet were injuries to key players, one of whom will be lost for the season.
But nobody got struck by lightning. That was not the case at the season-ending FedEx Cup/Tour Championship near Atlanta. There, lightning struck a couple of times in rapid succession Saturday, just after play was halted, players left the course, and fans were asked to do the same. Six people were injured.
But then, things sometimes work out the way they should. By Sunday afternoon, every injured person was reportedly recovering at home. Better yet, either in spite of or as a product of the genius of the scoring system in place for the first time this year, the Tour got what it wanted as Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.
The Tour had been gnashing its teeth because of occasions on which there were separate winners of the Cup and the tournament-within-a tournament Tour Championship. In an attempt to ensure that would not happen, the Tour changed the scoring, giving clear advantage to players who ranked higher in points awarded during the regular season.
Points leader Justin Thomas was spotted 10 birdies prior to the start of play. Then, he was four more shots under par over the four days of the Tour Championship and finished tied for third with Brooks Koepka, who started the tournament seven under par.
Each man took home $3.5 million. Xander Schauffele was 10 under par for four days (started at -4), briefly challenged McIlroy, finished alone in second place and earned $5 million.
McIlroy, who won this shooting match in 2016, joined Tiger Woods as the only two-time winner. He was staked to a five under par start and went 13 more under over the four-day period. He absolutely earned his $15 million payday hitting fairways and making key putts.
Sometimes, change is good. It worked. I still don’t like the concept. The PGA Tour season is officially over, and football season is officially underway. The local NFL team is being forced to change as a result of injuries and the possible trade of a marquee player. I hope it works out.
NEVER ENDING
One of the best things about living in Galveston County is that our golf season never ends. At Bayou Golf Club, the senior scramble was a place for birdies last week as the winning team of David Groves, David Alexander, Amos Sowell and Tom Francis carded 14 of them for a 58 and a single stroke victory over Mickey Lane, Gary Potter, Bill Sloan and Badge Buddy Joe Howell.
Be safe, on and off the course.
