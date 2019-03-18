Curiosity collided with coincidence after my recent column that included some information on caddies and caddying.
My curiosity was aroused as a direct result of controversy which erupted over the amount a PGA Tour professional recently paid (or failed to pay) his caddie after winning more than a million dollars at a tournament in Mexico.
Coincidentally, while endeavoring to get the facts (such as they are these days) of that matter, I stumbled upon a piece written for Golf Advisor by Scott Deegan. Deegan reported that there are more than 150 courses in the United States where public golfers can hire caddies, including resorts and private clubs offering some public access.
Further, he learned through research, 21 states offer no caddies at any public-accessible courses. Seventeen states offer caddies at more than one public-access course, with Florida and California (13 each) having the greatest number of such facilities.
The great state of Texas, Deegan reported, is among a dozen states having only one public-accessible facility. That course: The Tournament course at The Golf Club of Houston — which of course, is actually in Humble.
If you haven’t played it, I encourage you to do so this year, as informed sources predict next year’s Houston Open will be played at a newly renovated Memorial Park. To enhance the experience, spring for a caddie.
If you are wondering about my sudden seeming obsession of caddie-related things, rest assured there is a point to be made. Stay tuned as we approach Masters week to read all about it.
CADDIE LACKS
Bayou Golf Course has no caddies — unless one counts the ones in the parking lot. Instead, the first-place team in last week’s senior scramble counted on mechanical conveyances as they spirited around the course in a stellar 58 strokes. Rick Wegman, Randy Woods, Marion Alaniz and Charlie Surber were the winners. Carl Holferier, Penny Perez and David Alexander finished in second place.
For the most part, there were no caddies at the TPx Communications Memorial Championship, which began yesterday and ends today at Golfcrest Country Club. The championship is a Southern Texas PGA event featuring some familiar names like Wes Skags, Lonny Alexander, Rene Rangel, Tim Hobby and Marty Fleckman. You can check scores and final results at stpga.bluegolf.com.
CADDIE-WANIS?
OK, that was a stretch. But for a purpose. The Galveston Kiwanis Annual Scholarship Tournament, slated for Friday, March 29, at the Galveston Country Club, still has room for tournament players and sponsors. Call the Country Club for more information.
E-CADS!
The PGA Tour has suddenly realized that its courtship with legalized gambling interests could spark controversy. While the Tour surely will take any action that will protect the sport’s integrity, what role might loopers play in the realm of insider information regarding a player’s status? Stay tuned.
Be safe, on and off the course.
