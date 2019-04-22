The small puddle at the top end of the pond was about a week old and could have been residue from those many successive days of rain. But, no. Long after the rains finally had ended and sun was showering down, the tiny puddle remained.
So, I investigated, and quickly arrived at what turned out to be a temporary fix, which was followed by a succession of temporary fixes and led to frustration. Then it happened — just as my bride called me in for breakfast Easter morning.
I was staring at the fish and silently congratulating myself for solving the mystery. “Something fishy,” I thought, and there it was as warm and bright as the Easter morning sunshine. “It” was driven home later in the day, after the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world seemed to come totally unwound at the RBC Heritage. Dustin Johnson was in position to win the tournament, but in the final round barely broke 80! At what cost?
Hold that thought and read on.
SOMETHIN'S HAPPENING HERE
In case you missed it, something very special happened the week preceding Tiger Woods’ epic Masters victory.
The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship began with the announcement: “Fore please, Anna Redding now driving!” It was the final — and only — round of the 54-hole event actually played at Augusta National.
It’s a start, and one that perhaps set the late and longtime chairman of the ANGC Clifford Roberts spinning in his grave. It was Roberts who famously declared that as long as he was chairman, players would be white and caddies would be black.
Ceremonial shots had already been struck prior to Redding’s nervous swing, by the likes of Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak, in the fashion of Nelson, Nicklaus, Palmer, Player and others.
For the record, Jennifer Kupcho won the event, and Maria Fassi was runner-up. It’s a start.
AND HERE
The Rotary Club of Texas City will host the 44th Annual Frances Levisee Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 2, at Bayou Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament will provide scholarship funds for Texas City High School students as well as support for other Rotary programs and events.
As in years past, there will be fun, fellowship, networking and some golf. Check-in opens at 11 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Individuals ($150) will be placed on teams; team entries start at $500 for a team of four. Various levels of sponsorship are available with a basic sign for your company (or yourself) starting at $150.
For more information, contact Tournament Chairman Kirk Broiles at kbroiles@gmail.com 409-939-5575 or Club Secretary Dawn Tholcken at dewintexas@sbcglobal.net 281-923-5197.
ALSO, HERE
Jim Muntzel, Maron Alaniz, Vernon Donihoo and Gilbert Trevino won a scorecard playoff over Mike Patterson, Ray Summers and Bill Marshall after both teams dug scores of 61 out of the dirt at Bayou Golf Club’s weekly senior scramble.
Down on the Island at Moody Gardens Golf Course, Badge Buddy Richard Gonzales continued his win streak by shooting a net 64 in last week’s cash game and picking up a pair of skins in the process. He also assisted Clint Landrum and Kyle Holmes in scraping in the team cash.
Larry Poe and Chris Caldwell tied for second net with 68s. Jim Muntzel (yes, the same one) had a two-under par 70 to shade all golfers in gross scoring.
NOT EXACTLY FAIR
“It” is not just part of a line from the 1967 Buffalo Springfield “For What it’s Worth.” It will become clear in the next few weeks.
Be safe, on and off the course.
