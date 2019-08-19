Last Sunday’s “America’s Funniest Videos” (AFV) TV show (a repeat because it is that time of year) included a segment called “19 Bad Golfers in 26 Seconds.”
Badge buddy Richard Gonzales was not among them. Rich was busy last week turning in a fine 67 to win low net in the Thursday cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Gonzales was joined by Pat Schoenvogel and Wally Holmes in making up the low team net winners. Kyle Holmes (70) won low gross and one “skin.” None of those guys experienced a club flying from their grip and into what is now known as a “penalty area” — formerly known as a water hazard.
AFV showed a couple of golfers taking ill-advised swipes at a ball and breaking their club against a tree in the process. For the record, the tree wins mostly every matchup.
The only wood in last week’s senior scramble was Randy Woods, who along with Rick Wegman, Ray Chapman and Buddy Wolfe carved up Bayou Golf Course with a winning low score of 58. One stroke back were Dale Enders, Mike Reinschmit, Loran Lance and Bill Sloan.
A guy losing his balance in mid swing and falling into a bunker? I’ve seen it. A ricochet off some inanimate (or animate) object? Check. And so it went, until near the end of the 26 seconds. That’s when an “AFV” piece showed a golfer attempting a shot while standing on large rocks in a stream. This one happened so quickly I laughed out loud, grabbed the remote, called to my bride to watch and played it again.
Don’t call me Sam. The guy swings, the ball hits a rock and bounces nearly straight up; and in a motion as smooth as Alex Bregman, the guy catches the ball in what clearly is his throwing hand and launches it toward his target!
NOT FUNNY
Suffice it to say, the PGA Tour slogan “These guys are good” is an understatement. The depth of talent among today’s television golfers — PGA and LPGA alike — is such that any one of them can beat any other one of them heads up, just like your Houston Texans can be the New England Patriots.
OK, that might not be a good example, but it’s useful in this respect: If the Pats were asked to spot the Texans 13 points prior to kickoff in a playoff game, the roar would be louder than were the shouts of joy as the tea was thrown into Boston Harbor.
This week’s FedEx Cup/Tour Championship final at East Lake outside Atlanta will feature points leader Justin Thomas on the leaderboard at 10 under par before he tees up his opening shot. In descending order, second place Patrick Cantlay will be at -8, Brooks Koepka at -7, Patrick Reed -6, and so on through the field of 30 players.
Thomas just posted a record score of -25 at the BMW; continuing that level of play could make the final a yawner: The five players who will begin play at even par have virtually no chance of winning, but last place pays $395,000.
Also, the absence of fan favorites Spieth, Mickelson and Woods could seriously shrink attendance.
AT ALL
This just in: Bryson DeChambeau was descended upon by a flock of pigeons after spending so much time contemplating a shot that they mistook him for a statue! Not really, but the man did reportedly spend two minutes and six seconds on an 8-foot putt.
Be safe, on and off the course.
