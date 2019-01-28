In what well may have been the first skirmish in a battle for the District 24-6A title, and the first step on the ladder to a state championship, local heavyweights Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs squared off last week in the Clear Springs Invitational tournament.
The opening round of the 13-team, two-day event was played on tricky greens with soft turf and gusty winds at Bay Oaks Country Club. Preston Holmes (74) led the Clear Falls Knights to a team total of 306 to take the lead over Clear Creek (324). Holmes, along with Cameron Curtis (77), Nick Foley (77) and Ethan Dahl (78) were the only team on day one with all top four (of five players) scores in the 70s.
Clear Creek Wildcats Hunter Drotts, Tram Le, Jacob Salazar and Stephen Randecker, followed Trey Ponce (77) to second position with a team total 324. A strong showing by an unheralded Santa Fe Indians squad saw them in contention at third place (327), while preseason favorite and tournament host Clear Springs (332) was planning to rebound on day two.
The second and final round of the Invitational was played at Magnolia Creek Golf Course, and the links layout bared its teeth from start to finish. Salazar took all that the course and the wind had to offer and turned in an even par-72 as the Wildcats scratched at the Knights. Salazar’s two-day total of 152 would earn him medalist honors; a second-round 78 (155) by his teammate, Ponce, would give Clear Creek two of the top three individual medals.
Dahl (78-75) claimed the silver medal. Round two scores of 75 by Drotts and Le would put the Wildcats in good scoring position with a two-day team total of 628.
Meanwhile, Clear Falls was fighting to avoid a free-fall. But Christian Hernandez, who had struggled in round one, rallied to a solid 76 in round two, and Dahl’s medal-winning performance enabled the Knights to hang on for a 621 and a seven-shot victory. Clear Springs — a sure bet to be in the mix when the district tourney rolls around — managed a fourth-place finish as Pearland emerged to overtake Clear Springs and Santa Fe and take home third place medals.
NO FUMBLE
The Clear Falls golfers will leave fumbling to the Patriots and Rams this Sunday. But, at 6 p.m. on March 5 at 4380 Village Way, League City, balls will be dropped. Golf Balls. Lots of them. With numbers written on them. Hundreds of them.
The ball coming to rest closest to a designated target will win its owner $500; if two or more balls are exactly the same proximity, the winners will split the cash. One need not be present to win; however, one must buy at least one ball for $5, or five balls for $20. Direct your inquiry and/or your money to Booster Club president Melinda Williams at robalo216@yahoo.com.
AFTER FURTHER REVIEW
There will surely be a lot of that going on at the NFL home office in the offseason. But the results are final in last week’s cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Mark Ripley was a clear winner with a low gross score of one under par 71; Jim Muntzel (68) was unchallenged for low net with a 68. Muntzel, Edgar Cortez and Jon Reel won the team low net competition.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.