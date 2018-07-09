A few years ago, I stood at a bar next to Hall of Fame golfer Nick Price, both of us ordering a scotch and water. The occasion was a pre-tournament dinner for the Insperity — a Champions Tour event held annually at the TPC course at The Woodlands, where golf is still played around corners and through stands of tall trees and where the ability to move the golf ball at will from left to right or right to left is mandatory.
But I digress. Former Houston Oiler quarterback and well-known sportscaster Gifford Nielsen was seated at the table behind the one my bride and I shared with Bill and Penny Ross. Bill had played in the pro-am.
At every table as far as I could see in the dimly lit room, there was a golfer whose name any golf fan would know, albeit they were names of players who have moved on to what was first known as the Senior Tour but morphed into the Champions Tour. Arnold Palmer was there: Is it just me, or did a spotlight hover over his head everyplace he went?
Price was larger than I had imagined; he smiled, nodded and said something about the fact that we both had a good drink of choice. Price was at one point in the 1990s the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. There he was, smiling, chatting, all dressed up and clearly a man, who as Sinatra sang, had the world on a string. But, that was not always the case.
The story of how a young boy from Zimbabwe rose to golf prominence is a good reason, especially for non-golfers, to tune to Golf Channel and watch the Chronicles of a Champion Golfer series. I recommend starting with the Price episode, because not every viewer will care to watch the entire series.
How Price came to be the “Champion golfer of the year” in 1994 is particularly moving and relevant with the Open Championship just around the corner. The Open, for those who need to be reminded, is what many Americans refer to as The British Open. More on that next week.
LOSERS
All professional golfers have losing records. Last Sunday, Kevin Na won for the first time since 2011. In a post tournament interview, he laughed as he recalled how it took him eight years to win on the PGA Tour, and how after that victory he declared that it would not take him that long to win a second time. He chuckled that this time it took only seven years.
Na will be among those who will tee up at Carnoustie in a couple of weeks in hopes of hoisting the Claret Jug as he is declared “The Champion golfer of the year.” A few weeks ago, Na made a 16 on a single hole; yesterday, he won $1.3 million.
Be safe, on and off the course.
