Watching the Houston Texans is a wonderful reminder to golfers: If you play poorly long enough, eventually something good will happen! Unfortunately, you might still continue to play poorly.
ROUSING PLAY
Memorial High School’s Preston Rouse overcame tough playing conditions and more than 100 competitors to post a one-over par 73 and win medalist honors in the Oct. 9 Galveston Ball Varsity Fall Classic at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
With teammates Jackson Taff (74), Hunter Bigelow (76) and Jack Veazey (79) in supporting roles, Memorial also claimed the team title by two shots over Katy Tompkins. Port Neches-Groves (326) was a distant third. The hosting Tors finished 12th out of 18 teams, besting local competitors Clear Springs and Friendswood. Bailey Premirelli led Ball High in scoring with an 83, making him the low scorer among Galveston County players.
Lady Tor Brooke Hopkins won the Clear Brook Girls Fall Classic at Timber Creek in nine holes of individual-only play.
Badge Buddy Charles Totty teamed with Randy Woods, Penny Perez and Dick Orweiller to win a scorecard playoff over Mike Ripley, John DuRee, David Cash and Doug Self, as both teams carded scores of 63 in last week’s senior scramble at Bayou Golf Course.
CHILDHOOD CANCER
Childhood Cancer Connection is a 501c3 organization that provides assistance to families of children who have diagnoses of cancer and other blood disorders by sending those kids and their siblings to camp where they can be, well, kids. You can also assist by participating in their Sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament, to be held Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon at TopGolf in Webster.
For $100 per person or $550 for a team of six players, participants can compete for prizes and work on their games. Sponsorships starting at $50 are available. Find out more at www.rccamp.org/golf.
OPTIMISTIC
Among the activities drowned out in recent weeks was the Optimist Club of Dickinson’s annual golf tournament. Rescheduled for Nov. 7 at Bayou Golf Course, there are still a few remaining spots for golfers and sponsors.
GIVE AND DINE
Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, Augie’s Quest and the ClubCorp Employee Partner Care Foundation will all benefit from proceeds of a Monday, Nov. 12 charity golf tournament at South Shore Harbour. The 10 a.m. shotgun start event is a four-person scramble, which for an entry fee of $75 per person includes breakfast, lunch, 18 holes of golf and a great silent auction.
The Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County is a volunteer-led group which provides aid and comfort to men and women of the U.S. armed forces and to their families. Augie’s Quest supports efforts to find treatment and cure for ALS. The ClubCorp Employee Care Foundation focuses on helping employees in times of crisis —most recently in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
