It is Sunday night and your Houston Astros may or may not about to be playing Game 4 of their American League Championship Series against the (of late whining) New York Yankees, whose pinstriped Maris, Mantle, Berra and others were my heroes.
Meanwhile, your Houston Texans almost played a football game earlier in the day; my dedication to the home team and my addiction to football causing me to play TV remote-pong as Rory McIlroy’s bogey-bogey finish made his one-stroke victory just a little knuckle-whitening.
For the ninth time, the no longer baby-faced “Rors” is again the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world … no matter what Greg Norman wants to believe (for the record, Norman and Tiger Woods have occupied the top world ranking 11 times each).
McIlroy’s winning percentage is now somewhere north of 10 percent, which framed by the immense depth of talent on the PGA Tour is so good that I have already forgotten the name of the player who occupies the No. 2 spot. I do recall the name of the golfer who for a long stretch of time won more than 20 percent of the tournaments he entered: Tiger Woods.
Go Astros!
GO TORS
Sully Mixon’s 12th-place finish among 90 competitors led the Ball High boys at last week’s Pearland Fall Classic contested at Pearland Golf Club. Grayson Root, Parker Koza, Brody Garcia, Ryder Addison and Price Burnette pitched in as the Tors placed seventh out of 19 schools.
GO ASTROS
As I prepare to leave the computer, Jose Altuve takes a called strike three, which somehow reminds me of all those who through the years have taken the position that hitting a golf ball is so much easier than hitting a baseball. You know the ones who tell you the golf ball just sits there while the baseball is moving — sometimes in excess of 100 miles per hour.
As the Yankees score two runs, I think about that anemic single followed by a lame pop fly; both are shots that even a weekend golfer would be embarrassed to hit. I look at that lush Major League outfield as the inning ends with a not so impressive fly ball to right field and I think: if all fairways were as wide as the foul polls are spaced, I’d never be in the trees or water on the right or the left. Under my breath I mutter, “how can they NOT hit a baseball; just look how gigantic it is!” But then, I know the truth.
Well, Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena must have heard me. Ka BOOM, baby! A three-run homer ties the ball game. That’s great for Houston, but the high home run also reminds me that at somewhere just more than 300 feet, that blast in golf is no more than a pitching wedge distance, even for a recreational golfer.
TED WILLIAMS
His career was ending by the time I started teenage league baseball, which was years before I ever picked up a golf club. Some years ago, I read a story about the great Red Sox player; according to the story, he said that he was able to focus on the seams of the baseball as it zoomed toward home plate.
That, according to the story, enabled him to know the ball’s rotation and to adjust his swing accordingly. Williams’ lifetime batting statistics would appear to support that claim. And that, I find amazing. And I wonder what magic he might have been able to get out of a golf ball.
The golf ball sits idly on the tee or on the ground, its identifying marks plainly visible. And yet, there are times when I realize that my eyes are not focused on those marks — or even on the ball at all as the clubhead makes contact. To the late, great Williams, I tip my golf cap. That said, I’m still amazed that batters get paid millions of dollars to hit the ball, when in fact most of them miss it more than two-thirds of their swings.
KA-BOOM 2
The hour is growing late and this column too lengthy. From the bat of Alex Bregman goes a lovely pitch-and-run shot reminiscent of Jordan Spieth. The Astros have taken a 6-5 lead. I call it a night. Go Astros! I close my eyes, satisfied that the good guys will win.
Also, I know that as long as golfers have to play all the foul balls they hit, talking about both sports in the same conversation will remain fun. Monday morning, I learned that the final out was a ground ball (a putt, perhaps?) from the bat of a truly great hitter, Aaron Judge. In my mind I hear: “Mighty Casey has struck out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.