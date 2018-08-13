To all who insist that Tiger Woods, age 42, is “washed up,” you are now, as Dusty Springfield sang in 1964: “Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin.’” Period. The man can still compete at the highest level of the game. Period.
That said, I do not know whether or to what extent Woods and caddie Joe LaCava used a green-reading book or whether they relied on his knowledge of Bellerive (Woods won there in 2000-2001 and again 2006-2007). What follows is the second in my series on golf’s raging debate.
PROS AND CONS
It was in May 2017 that the USGA and the R&A, golf’s governing bodies, announced they would be considering revisions to Rule 14-3, which prohibits the use of “any artificial device or unusual equipment … for the purpose of gauging or measuring distance or conditions that might affect … play.”
They did not single out laser rangefinders, players’ handwritten notes or, most certainly, Bryson DeChambeau’s protractor; the implication seemed to be that their sights were set on professionally produced and intricately detailed “greens-reading” books or guides.
Simply put, the governing bodies want player skill, intuition and judgement to continue to be the basis for success; that rapidly changing technology might seriously change the face (if not the pace) of the game gives them heartburn. The first two rules of golf echo loudly: Play the course as you find it; play the ball as it lies.
It appears that the governing bodies are not so much in favor of a complete ban of printed materials; rather, they wonder about the long-range implications.
StrackaLine is a company, which for more than a decade has produced green-reading books for PGA Tour players and more than 300 Division I college golf teams. They are not provided free of charge.
Company president Jim Stracka believes that the books are a time saver — an assertion, which, if it can be proven, would certainly be a viable argument to allow their use. He argues further that “banning the guides could give golfers who use local caddies, particularly those not on major tours, advantage in tournaments.” He told Golfweek that he and his company will continue to work with the governing bodies to produce and provide a form of the book that will comply with whatever limitations are ultimately adopted — short of them just being flatly ruled illegal.
Long-time tour caddie, Mark Long told Golfworld last May that in his experience, using a book resulted in an average of $20,000 in earnings per tournament. “You can buy the ability to read a green as well as Tiger Woods does” Long told Golfworld. It is important to note that Long produces and sells yardage books used by tour players.
GREEN JACKET, GREEN RULES
As is so often the case, the Masters operates in an atmospheric layer of its own. Throughout the protracted debate on the relative merits of green-reading books, the powers that run Augusta National have simply adhered to their own principle: no books.
Rory McIlroy told Golfweek that he has his caddie carry the books where allowed: “When I carry it myself, I find I get into the habit of taking it out on every green and just looking at it needlessly.”
In a televised interview during the 2018 PGA Championship, McIlroy shrugged as he reiterated that he could survive and thrive if the books are ultimately prohibited by the governing bodies.
Conversely, Jordan Spieth — arguably one of the best putters and greens-readers ever— said that at Augusta he relies heavily on the notes he makes each year, noting that while there might be a danger of overanalyzing, he has “still used greens books and had them been important in wins, as well.”
Next week: Racehorses, greyhounds and water on the greens.
