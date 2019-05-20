Here’s something for you to chew on while I’m chewing on a plate of beignets and sipping some chicory coffee just off Jackson Square in New Orleans in preparation for a quick flight home.
Tiger Woods pocketed about $1.8 million for his Masters victory last month. James Adducci won $1.2 million by betting on Woods (14-1 odds) to win the tournament. The difference? Adducci had to plunk down $85,000 of his own money with a (legal) sports book in order to win; Woods had to plunk down nothing.
Tiger Woods is a name you will surely hear again; James Adducci on the other hand, you will likely never again see in print after today. Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship — the second of professional golf’s Grand Slam.
While Woods will get no paycheck this week, all he spent to play in the tournament was some time and whatever it cost him to park his yacht “Privacy” for lodging for the week. Adducci will be $100,000 lighter, having bet that Woods not only would win the PGA, but also the remaining two majors.
Adducci said the original $85,000 bet was all the money he had. The way he’s handling his good fortune, I hope the Wisconsin resident likes cheese.
HOLY SWISS!
I’ll bet there was more than cheese being served in the grill at Bayou Golf Club on May 16. That was the day that Charlie Campbell stepped up to the tee at the 110-yard seventh hole, sweetly swung a pitching wedge, and watched as the ball settled at the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one. Henry Garza and Marcus Perez saw the whole thing.
Campbell could have used that ace one day earlier, when he teamed with Ronnie Oliver, Ray Chapman and Jay Brassiuer for a second-place finish in the Bayou’s Senior Scramble. Mario Megale, Inez Martinez, Darrell Spoor and Joe Howell won with a sizzling 58.
WEDGES
But, not made of cheese. If you want to learn just about all there is to know about designing, making and playing wedges, tune your browser to Terry Koehler, also known as TheWedgeGuy.
Forty years in the industry gives credence to his “Insight and Opinion from 40 Years in the Golf Industry.” If you decide to communicate with him, please tell him I sent you.
STATE GOLF DAY 1
Day 1 of the Class 6A state tournament is in the books, and Clear Springs golfer Niko Nebout is poised to strike. Nebout hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and offset three bogeys with four birdies for an opening round 71, just two shots out of the lead among individual scorers.
Steady winds approaching 20 miles per hour made the White Wing course tough, counting among its victims Clear Creek’s Jacob Salazar; he’ll have a lot of ground to make up Tuesday, as will the Clear Falls team, which, with a team total of 311, finds itself 22 shots behind powerhouse Austin Westlake.
Christian Hernandez (75) and Preston Holmes (75) will need solid rounds again Tuesday and support from their teammates if the Knights are to contend for the state title.
Be safe, on and off the course.
