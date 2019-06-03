Jack Nicklaus said that the greatest thrill he has ever experienced at the Masters golf tournament was witnessing his grandson make a hole-in-one during the par 3 contest. Our own Lewis Rosen can now say he shares something with Nicklaus.
On Saturday, May 25, Andrew Hardee made an ace at the 155-yard-long eighth hole at the Galveston Country Club. Andrew is Lewis’s grandson, and the proud grandfather witnessed the feat along with Rex Ross and John Paul Hershey.
The club? A gap wedge; a 155-yard gap wedge!
J.D. Miller made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole of the Harbour nine at South Shore Harbour last Saturday, covering the 144 yards with an eight-iron that focused on the flagstick all the way to the green, landed softly and trickled into the cup.
Miller had previously had one ace, but in the absence of witnesses, it’s an unofficial one. This one is official enough to put him tied with wife, Sharon, for number of aces in the family. George Crume, Clay Crume and I witnessed the shot.
NO, NO
No hole-in-one was reported from Bayou Club in Texas City last week, but Carl Holzapfel, Bal Gomez, Phil Thompson and Doug Self pooled their talents for a 12-under par 60 to win the weekly senior scramble. John Cheek, Ray Chapman, Tom Francis and Jay Brassieur were second with a 62.
OH, YES!
Last Tuesday, I assembled a course evaluation team and traveled to Moody Gardens Golf Course — a long overdue task to which I always look forward.
The practice putting green looked like Astroturf, the fairways set the ball up such that even the greatest of duffers would feel confident of making solid contact with the ball; the putting surfaces were receptive and consistent. The pro shop, on-course and grill staff were, as usual, welcoming and accommodating.
Playing Moody Gardens GC is always a challenge, and on this day, the wind, at times, called for three more clubs than usual. It was the kind of wind that makes tour pros whine and causes the timid to cringe and maybe quit after nine holes. In short, we loved it!
Having stowed away our clubs for the trip home, we had a discussion about where to have lunch before returning our carts (the A/C was on the blink when we checked in, but to our pleasant surprise was now blowing full blast and the clubhouse was comfortable). So, we ordered up some of those delicious cheeseburgers.
Scores for the round are only available by open records request.
COMING UP
The City of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee is hosting its annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 19 at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive, Texas City (Bayou Golf Course). Tee time is 1 p.m., and trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place. Additionally, there will be a hole-in-one prize of $10,000. For additional information, call Charlie Brooks at 409-771-2701.
Stay tuned for information on the inaugural Galveston Professional Athletes Golf Classic to be held in October.
Be safe, on and off the course.
