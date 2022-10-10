Spend 10 minutes on the telephone with Michael Holmes, and you will want to spend 10 more. That’s not a problem — Michael likes to talk.
Spend another 10 minutes, and you might get the feeling you could be late getting to the dinner table. Some time after that, chances are that you will come to the conclusion that the two of you have been friends for 50 years.
Holmes is a golfer who generally plays “wherever I’m invited.” But, long before he became a golfer, Holmes was an outstanding athlete at Ball High School and at Texas Southern University.
He was a first round, 18th pick in the 1973 NFL draft, and will tell you that perhaps the fastest move he ever made in football came when Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula offered him the opportunity to leave the cold of Buffalo, New York; the offer came in the morning, and he was in Miami before the day was done.
It could be cold in San Francisco, he said; cold in Calgary at -25 degrees. Playing football in temperatures so cold that “my sideburns froze.”
For years, Holmes has been a driving force in the Galveston Professional Athletes Association, and getting to talk about the work that he and other present and former sports professionals do for the benefit of area athletes will get you unlimited telephone time, as well as more information than will fit into one weekly column.
With sponsors like HomeTown Bank, Landry’s, Amoco Credit Union, Moody Bank and Frost Bank, and with bidders divvying up about $8,000 in a recent auction, the Association’s most recent fundraising golf tournament, played at the Galveston Country Club, is set to continue providing scholarships to local student athletes.
For background, the Houston Booster Club, of which Galveston Professional Athletes is a part, has about 500 members who, like Michael, are dedicated to giving back to their communities.
Twenty-four NFL and NBA alumni were part of a 33-team, 120-player field that made for a great day of golf and fundraising (about $40,000), and which set the stage for next May when the fifth annual tournament will likely be even larger.
As chairman of the Galveston Chapter, Holmes is emphatic that scholarships are made available to all sports, noting that this year, scholarships were awarded to girls volleyball and basketball players and to one boys baseball player. In 2023, awards will be made to members of Ball High girls track and softball teams and to boys track and golf teams.
The Galveston Professional Athletes Scholarship Golf Classic helps supports the efforts of the group, which “was established to showcase the achievement of professional athletes from the Galveston community and provide a beacon of light and positive character for future student athletes for years to come. The goal of the GPA is to provide financial support to student athletes and organizations whose mission is to make an impact on the future leaders in our community.”
GOLF, BALL
Ball High golf, that is. Coach Mike Kleinecke reports that Tors' Ryder Addison, Price Burnett, Brody Garcia, Rio Jones and Hogan Lanier finished ninth out of 20 schools in the recent Pasadena Memorial Boys Fall Scramble with a team score of 78. Learn more about the Tors and other area high school teams in the weeks ahead by checking this column weekly.
