Dirty Socks. 1947 quarters. Three tees — all of a certain length and color. Two eggs over medium for breakfast, and a smooth rock in the right pocket.
Superstition is not just a song written and sung by Stevie Wonder or a boyhood memory of publisher Leonard Woolsey. Golf can stand toe-to-toe with baseball when it comes to superstition. Some unspoken by members of your Saturday morning foursome; some by the most elite players in the game; all responsible for winning streaks, putting prowess and rounds without a lost ball.
The Ides of March now passed, beware the laundered leggings or the missing lucky rock picked up on the shore of the Pacific Ocean just north of La Jolla.
My phone rings. I answer it and a voice on the other end says: “Leonard? This is Leonard from the paper. What? Yes, the one you write for. Yes, the publisher. My lucky socks are beginning to smell, and I’d like to get in a round before their magic evaporates or my wife discards them while I’m out of town. Let’s tee it up, and soon.”
When that call comes, I will clear my schedule and later report to you the hole-by-hole merriment.
Watch your playing partners. Some might deny they have superstitions but are comfortable if you call them out for idiosyncrasies — they either don’t know the definition, or they accept the call because it just sounds good.
Just remember what Stevie Wonder sang back in 1972: “If you believe in things you don’t understand, you suffer; superstition ain’t the way.”
PURPLE AND GOLD
Golden Tors golfer Bailey Premirelli extended his string of outstanding performances, shooting 78 to top the field of 91 players in the recent Galveston Ball Spring Classic at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Backed by Landon Parsons’ personal best score of the season and solid play by Hanson Root, Aidan Knupple and Michael Varela, the Tors finished fourth in team competition.
Brooke Hopkins won the girls division in a nine-hole competition against 39 other golfers, while Lady Tors Makenzy Kleinecke and Elizabeth Donlon had top-10 performances.
WRITING ON THE WALL
Family Promise of Clear Creek has announced their third annual golf tournament, slated for Saturday, April 13 with a 1 p.m. tee time. For more information — including tournament site — contact Executive Gayle Nelson at gnelson@ccfamilypromise.org or call 832-932-3963.
Badge buddies Charlie Totty and Ricky Mitchell teamed with Dale Enders and Mickey Lane for a 12-under par 60 to win last week’s senior scramble at Bayou Golf Club by two strokes over Tom Winn, Don McCollen, John DuRee and Daryll Spoor.
Be safe, on and off the course.
