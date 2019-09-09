When John Legend sings: “’Cause all of me, loves all of you; love your curves and all your edges; all your perfect imperfections,” golf is likely not the focus of his affection. Or his affliction.
When Leonard Woolsey recently penned: “Nothing really beats the excitement of the imperfect,” it might have been, in part, the product of the same unconscious motivation that drives all golfers into the otherwise intolerable heat of a scorching, record setting summer.
It’s what drives golfers like Rick Duryea to suggest that we collaborate to use the melody of the 1972 Deep Purple hit song “Smoke on the Water” and create a golf song worthy of attention by Jake Trout (Peter Jacobsen) and Flounders. Google them. “Balls in the Water,” OK?
The excitement of the imperfect — all the curves (hooks and slices, breaking putts), all the edges (of the water, the sand and the O.B. markers, plus the putts that don’t fall). The perfect imperfections — like the bladed chip shot that slams into the flagstick and drops in for birdie, or the tugged 7-iron that ricochets off the side of a bunker and goes into the hole for an ace while its author (Jack Fry) turns away, never to see it drop.
Woolsey and Legend might not equal Bernie Taupin and Elton John, but they have together woven a tune worth remembering.
Barney Adams, founder of Adams Golf and inventor of the “Tight Lies” fairway wood, states the case thusly: “Fun is considered light, enjoyable among other adjectives. Golf hasn’t been around for centuries evoking a unique passion because it’s ‘fun.’ It’s hard and frustrating yet we come back — sometimes ignoring weather we wouldn’t otherwise be outside in.”
Adams said we play because the game is “rewarding.” He explains that overall, the game is rewarding only to those who are excellent players. The rest of us, who will never master the game, are rewarded in small victories such as a well-played hole or a single shot that we plan and execute just like PGA and LPGA players do consistently.
Nothing truly beats the excitement of the imperfect. Wish I had thought of that. Please note that it is extremely difficult to write about imperfection while watching Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady surgically taking apart the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers!
SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT
Carl Holzapfel, Maron Alaniz, Paul Gonzales and Bill Marshall did not birdie every hole last Wednesday; their imperfect 61 was, however, enough to win the senior scramble at Bayou Golf Course. Second place (63) went to Dale Enders, Bal Gomez, Dick Orweiler and Badge Buddy Charlie Totty.
A birdie on each hole in an 18-hole round was, for legendary golfer Ben Hogan, a recurring dream. The feat has never been accomplished. Some say it never will. Some said a man would never walk on the moon.
Also, your Houston Texans lost 30-28 on a game-expiring field goal.
Be safe, on and off the course.
