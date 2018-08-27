Questions proffered by the rock duo Zager and Evans in their 1969 hit “In The Year 2525” have been answered as that year arrives: not only is man still alive; he (and she) still plays golf, arms and legs having not been rendered useless.
A pair of players mark their ball positions on the green with chip encoded markers that relay to a database their exact location. The computer then calculates the length of each putt, along with the direction and extent to which the putt will break when hit at the perfect pace.
On a nearby digital display, the players observe that information, knowing that wind speeds, soil moisture content and UV content — among other variables — have all been accounted for. They need not spend any time “reading” the green; they need only to match the putt-line displayed on the screen with the perfect speed, and the putt will go into the hole.
They both miss.
In the year 2525, as is often said in the present day, it will be the Indian, not the arrow, that determines the result of the shot.
In the absence of information that the use of professionally prepared books improves pace of play at the PGA level, and until putting statistics provide empirical evidence that more putts are being made — from all distances — by those who rely on green-reading books, the USGA and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ decision to regulate those books is a correct one. In the year 2525, even if there is overwhelming data showing that gizmo technology results in more putts made? Well, count me among those who say the books should still be regulated if not totally eliminated.
NO READING REQUIRED
Clear Falls golfer Ryleigh Spatz found the best way to read the par-3 15th green at Beacon Lakes was to, well, not read it at all. Last Wednesday, she and her dad watched as her pitching wedge shot into the 93-yard hole ricocheted off a tree before rolling into the bottom of the cup!
Ryleigh has only been playing golf for two years and is a member of the Clear Falls golf team. Good Knights! Perhaps her good luck will carry them through the 2018-2019 season.
IF YOU INSIST
The Aug. 1 edition of Golf Game Tips suggests the following five simple steps to reading greens: Start from behind the hole; evaluate the left-to-right break (i.e. which side of the cup is higher); evaluate the uphill-downhill break (stopping halfway from the cup to your ball to assess its position relative to the cup); choose your final line, commit to it and make a confident stroke; and, evaluate your results. No book required.
That is likely what Rick Wegman, Mickey Lane, David Cash and Mike Osteen did and did well in carding a 56 to win the senior scramble at Bayou Golf Club last week. Marc Napier, Maron Alaniz, Gary Potter and Ronnie Beesley fell just one shot short.
Be safe, on and off the course.
