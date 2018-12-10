You can bet that your Houston Texans were looking around at each other in the postgame locker room last Sunday and seeing in each other’s eyes the question: What just happened?
You can bet whether or not they can shake off that ugly loss to the Colts and beat the Jets this Saturday. But if you find yourself entering the back door of a building into a smoke-filled room where teams are listed on a blackboard with plus or minus numbers next to their games, you can bet you better be looking over your shoulder. Or if you know a guy who knows a guy who will give you the Texans minus-6 on Saturday, you might want to reconsider and just bet your buddy one-on-one.
Betting on sports events in Texas is complicated and oftentimes illegal; however, a recent Supreme Court ruling could change all that.
The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 effectively banned sports betting in the United States, except in Nevada. While there were certain limited exceptions, none involving Texas, only Nevada had and still has the ability to license and regulate sports bets of all kinds.
Theoretically, PASPA would keep such events as the Black Sox Scandal or the college basketball point-shaving scandal from ever again happening. Some would argue it has been effective, others would disagree.
That aside, the State of New Jersey argued to the Supreme Court earlier this year that PASPA violates the 10th Amendment to the U.S. constitution — and won. Now, states (New Jersey had been backed in their challenge by 19 other states) can establish their own regulated sports betting.
If you are wondering how the great State of Texas will respond, or what all this might have to do with golf, well, that makes a few of us. What follows is a series of statements of fact, which may or may not ultimately have any meaningful connection one to another. Maybe we will find out a little more about the Texas response in the upcoming session of the legislature.
Meanwhile, we can look to other sports for a glimpse at what the future of gambling might hold for golf. MGM Resorts International is now the official gambling partner of the NBA, WNBA, NHL and Major League Baseball. Baseball’s governing body believes that the deal it made with MGM will ensure that legal sports betting does not result in illegal events of the past.
Said the MLB Commissioner: “I think we have ensured ourselves on the integrity front by updating our policies, making clear what employees and players can and cannot do on the one hand, and on the other developing clear guidelines for the commercial activity that … Major League Baseball will engage in …”
Before “The Match” between golf giants Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, Woods was a minus-200 favorite to win, meaning one had to bet $200 to win $100. On each hole, betting information was shown on the TV screen, along with some dialogue, and by all accounts the betting in Las Vegas was spirited.
Where was The Match contested? Vegas. Who did the PGA partner with officially? MGM Resorts International. Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch wrote: “So yes, gambling is going to be a big part of what happens … and with the PGA Tour in favor of some sort of implementation of gambling on live golf in the future … this is a testing ground. I don’t think it was a massive coincidence that Shadow Creek in Las Vegas was chosen as the locale for this match.”
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.