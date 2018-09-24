Brian Nygaard Oswald is a golf rules expert who conducts seminars all over the country. As he succinctly explains, a mulligan is the one “rule” that every golfer knows — but is not actually written into the official rulebook.
For my non-golfing readers, “mulligan” is the label given when a player, not happy with his shot, plays a second ball from the same spot and disregards the first. (Note: another part of the “rule” is that the player may not opt to play the first ball if the second one is even worse.).
Most often, the mulligan is taken on the first tee shot of the day — and that’s where a seminar participant stumped Oswalt. The participant described a scenario wherein a golfer hit a horrible shot off the first tee and declared he no longer wanted to play, quitting that round of golf. Less than a minute later, the same golfer declared he felt better about things and wanted to start a new round; therefore, the player said, he was not hitting a mulligan.
Oswald was unable to answer the question of whether or not the player had actually taken a mulligan, violating the non-existent rule. Neither can I. Also, I still don’t know what a “breakfast ball” is, but I like the explanation that it is, in essence, a second ball allowed off the first tee to a golfer who instead of warming up, chose to eat breakfast. I welcome other explanations.
SCOUTS HONOR
The flier for the Scouts Honor Golf Challenge on Nov. 2 at Magnolia Creek Golf Club in League City, makes no mention of mulligans, but certain sponsorships include a fifth player on a four-person team, meaning qualifying teams actually get an extra shot for every shot on every hole.
Registration opens at 7 a.m., with breakfast available until the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served immediately following play. Register online at www.bacbsa.org/events or call Sonya Harvey a 409-744-5206, ext. 2801.
Mulligans galore are available for the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber Scholarship Tournament on Oct. 20, with openings available for both the 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. flights. Food, drink, prizes and a live auction await you for an entry fee of $75 per player. Teams will be drawn during pre-tournament activities on Friday night at the Ship’s Wheel. Contact the chamber office for more information: 409-684-5940.
This is a final reminder that the Dickinson Optimist Club tournament is this Thursday. Call Bayou Golf Course at 409-643-5850 to make sure your team is signed up for the 1 p.m. start.
Tiger Woods: Any more questions?
Be safe, on and off the course.
