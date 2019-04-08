The District 24-6A tournament at Moody Gardens last week might well have been better suited for a Fourth of July scheduling, given the fireworks on display over two days at a venue known to be both welcoming and devilish, depending on prevailing winds.
The anticipated matchup between the Wildcats of Clear Creek and the Clear Falls Knights started and ended with plays that sent both teams into the Region III tournament with reason to believe they are good enough to advance all the way to Austin and the state finals.
Clear Falls’ Christian Hernandez turned in the lowest score of the first round, a fine 73, that was backed up by Ethan Dahl (76), Preston Holmes (77) and Mick Foley (79). The Knights’ first round total of 305 gave them a three-shot lead over the Wildcats (308), whose Hunter Drotts was just one shot behind Hernandez. Jacob Salazar (78), Tram Le (78), Trey Ponce (78) and Andrew Pearson (78) made certain that the Knights would be thinking about them overnight.
In round two, Drotts stepped up a notch, his 73 and two-day total of 147 earning him second place among all scorers. Salazar’s even par 72 set the tone for the Wildcats, and Pearson (74) and Ponce (75) brought home a second-day team score of 294 for a two-day score of 602.
But it was not quite enough, as Hernandez claimed overall medalist honors by turning in a one under par 71 to go with his opening round of 73, going even par for the tournament. The team total of 601 gave the Knights the District title. Holmes, Foley, Dahl (third place individually) and Cameron Curtis will join Hernandez at Region III-6A competition later this month at Eagle Point Golf Club in Mont Belvieu.
Clear Springs and Clear Lake tied for third in team play, with tow-day totals of 627. Springs’ Niko Nebout (73-76) and Lake’s Grant Ballard (75-74) tied for fourth place in individual scoring.
In individual or singles competition, Clear Creek’s Ethan Heffernan shot 79-80 to win. Dickinson’s Landon Walker finished second.
In District 22-5A, the Santa Fe Indians jumped out to a 12-shot lead over Crosby on day one and extended the lead on the second day to claim the district title by 43 shots. Camden Greenough (77-76) led the Indians, with Bailey Link, Jared Brown, Eric Grady and Sean Roberts all turning in consistent performances to set the tone for regional competition at LaTorretta Golf and Resort, April 24-25.
Texas City Stingaree Nate Brooks and his cousin, Link, — for the second consecutive year — advanced to Region III-5A play in individual play. Ball High Tor Bailey Premirelli was named to the all-district first team, and Hanson Root to the 2nd team.
The Lady Mustangs of Friendswood galloped to the District 22-5A girls title, with a pair of 74s by Heidi Demel leading the way for teammates Hannah Johnston, Railey Adkins, Olivia Farber and Genna Dancey.
Be safe, on and off the course.
