Cathy Gillentine has been writing for newspapers since before the turn of the century. Considerably before the turn of the century. She was covering law enforcement before 1973, the year in which my adventure in law enforcement commenced, and was one of the first reporters I ever met.
When Cathy offers up her critiques on television commercials, it makes me smile; therefore, I thought I would give it a try. Only this once. I do not care to move in on her territory. I want only to talk about a commercial featuring Rickie Fowler, who has performed successfully for golf products, an insurance company and other businesses.
In my opinion, he does a good job every time — better than he’s done in his pursuit of major championships. Now comes his ad for Rocket Mortgage, in which he is being interviewed by a fellow who becomes increasing agitated and his voice louder as he expresses displeasure with his financial advisor.
“Dude, that got weird,” says Fowler before handing the guy a mobile phone showing an app for the mortgage company.
Then, Fowler walks away. If the phone was Fowler’s, why did he just give it away? If it belonged to the agitated guy, why did Fowler have it? I tell my bride that the purpose of a TV commercial is not necessarily to inspire us to buy the product, but rather to make us talk about it — good, bad or indifferently. I think I just proved my point.
Good luck to Fowler this week, but I’d rather see Jordan Spieth find his game, hoist the Wanamaker trophy and complete golf’s Grand Slam.
BLACK IS BACK
If you turn on your television at 10 minutes before 6 a.m., Thursday, you will have missed the opening shots of the first six golfers on the course at the PGA Championship, which this year is played at Bethpage Black. Weather permitting. Farmingdale, New York, site of the venerable and venomous track, might be in the throes of the system that just last week tried to drown us Texans.
Bethpage Black, a public course, is best known for being difficult. Just in case a player doesn’t know that in advance, the course has a large sign with very large print that basically shouts to most recreational golfers: You don’t belong here! You are not good enough! In June of 2009, the course hosted the U.S. Open Championship and bloodied the noses of the entire field.
Do not expect the spills and chills of 2009 this week, as the PGA of America does not go to the same lengths to “challenge” the world’s best players as does the USGA when it sets up a course for a U.S. Open. Instead, thrills and shrills. New York golf fans are a special and expressive lot, and they voice loudly, and sometimes not so politely, their evaluation of the action.
BAYOU BLACK
Well, not exactly. Bayou Black is over in Louisiana. But locally, we have Bayou Golf Course, where last week Ronnie Oliver, Randy Woods, John DuRee and Gary Potter edged out Henry Garza, Mickey Lane, Charlie Campbell and Jay Brassieur to win the senior scramble.
Be safe, on and off the course.
