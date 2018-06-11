Perhaps you are still in shock over the total dominance by Dustin Johnson in winning the St. Jude Classic. Like Justify at the Belmont Stakes, Johnson took the lead and never faltered, putting an exclamation point on his win (and return to No. 1 in the World Ranking) with an eagle at the par 4 final hole.
While Justify will rest, Johnson was back at work Monday morning preparing for the second jewel in golf’s Grand Slam “crown,” and surely will be the favorite when he tees up for the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills this Thursday. It is going to be, as they say (whoever they are), a horse race. And the field is loaded with thoroughbred golfers who know how good Johnson is, but also know that they’ve beaten him before. Tune in Thursday for a special look at the U.S. Open.
Meanwhile, in case you overlooked it in the Sunday paper, here are the answers to George Dickie’s Sports Quiz:
Newport, R.I. Golf and Country Club; The America’s Cup yacht races; Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, Willie Anderson and Jack Nicklaus (four each); Arnold Palmer (seven strokes back); 1896; Oakmont, Pennsylvania Country Club (nine times); The Black Course at Bethpage in Farmington, N.Y. (2002); Shigeki Maruyama, Andy Miller and Scott Hoch; Jack Nicklaus, 1962-1980; and John J. McDermott, 19, in 1911.
Now, and in no particular (but not random) order, are the questions to the above answers (the first reader to email me with a correct matchup of all 10 Q’s and A’s, I will treat to a Coney Island at Sonny’s Place):
Who is the youngest U.S. Open champion? Three players recorded a hole in one in the 2002 U.S. Open. Who were they? Which course has hosted the most U.S. Open tournaments? Who is credited with the greatest final round comeback in U.S. Open history? The first U.S. Open was moved from September to October because of a conflict with what other sporting event? Who went eighteen years between U.S. Open wins? What was the first public course to host the tournament? In what year did Shinnecock Hills first host the tournament? Who has the most U.S. Open victories? Where was the first U.S. Open played (1895)?
It’s limited to the first 144 players to sign up, so get your team together for the 4th Annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament. Featuring lunch, golf, dinner, fabulous prizes and top-notch entertainment, the production tees off at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Don’t worry if you don’t play so well-there is a prize for “Best Dressed.” To learn more, visit www.lighthousecharityteam.com.
Meanwhile, head on out June 20-23 to Magnolia Creek Golf Course in League City and watch locals Becky Gregory and Delene Sedillo compete in the Texas Golf Association Women’s Stroke Play Championship.
Be safe, on and off the course.
