Perhaps it is not a coincidence that the 147th Open Championship will be played later this week in Angus, Scotland at Carnoustie Golf Club — just as my bride and I have concluded viewing the Netflix Original Series “Stranger Things.”
Having experienced Carnoustie, I am neither saddened nor elated by the likelihood that I shall never pass that way again. That said, I would gladly take it on should the opportunity present. Having experienced “Stranger Things,” I can say with certainty that I would be happy to never watch the sequel that is sure to come. Yet, like Carnoustie, there was just that something.
It was cold. It was windy. It rained, and then rained harder. It was the sort of day on which most golfers I know would not set foot out the door, never mind heading for the golf course. It was Nasty-CarNasty. That’s what they call it “over there,” and that is exactly what we experienced.
The first two rules of golf are thusly summarized: Play the ball as it lies; and, play the course as you find it. We did. Just as in “Stranger Things,” we were suddenly in a place and set of circumstances that seemed to be the product of a fertile, if not cynical, imagination.
It’s difficult to say whether there was some sort of golf (or Scotch) hangover, given that we had played the Old Course at St. Andrews the previous day. Twice. Now, and in the company of friends and a septuagenarian caddy whose jokes were both hilarious and not suitable for print, I stood asking what the rug-like items in a wooden box near the first tee might contain. The answer: mats.
When the weather gets bad (are you kidding me?!), one carries his or her own mat from which to get a semblance of a proper lie from which to play. Our blue norther-ish monsoon of a day would not require mats. Really, are you kidding me?
Somehow, I knew that although I had not lost a golf ball in the pair of trips around the Old Course, Carnoustie would be different; and when my soft draw off the first tee was hit by the “Nasty” wind, becoming a hook into the Barry Burn? Double bogey. My day also ended with a double bogey at the closing hole, which would have been good enough for Frenchman Jean Van de Velde to have won the 1999 Open. It was in that year that Sergio Garcia shot 89-83 and then ran crying into his mother’s arms.
Writing for globalgolfpost.com, Ron Green, Jr. said of Carnoustie: “It’s a mean place, a steel mill of a golf course that has all the charm of a bloody nose.” My nose did not bleed that day, but it ran like an open spigot. Also, I did not cry after adding up my triple-digit score that day.
In the comfort of the bar at the Dunvegan Hotel in St. Andrews that evening where a packed house watched Bubba Watson struggle towards a Masters victory back home, I reveled in the adulation of a table full of people who were impressed with my score that day, given the playing conditions. Never have I had so much fun playing golf anywhere at any time.
The current forecast for the 147th Open Championship calls for mild, potentially comfortable conditions; one TV commentator has actually coined a new word: CarNICEtie. We shall see.
And no, I did not eat haggis!
Be safe, on and off the course.
(1) comment
Car"nasty" is #2 of my golf memories just behind scoring my age the first time. Invited to join a St. Andrews regular we drove to Car"nasty" for a Two Ball Match. The handicaps of the four players was 6 to my 16. My partner and I won the Match 144 to 147 after 27 holes, having been tied after 18. Watch the OPEN this week and you will understand why many holes were won by a boggy. That course has increased the popularity of tennis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.