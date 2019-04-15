Super siblings secured second consecutive ascension to second-level play representing Hitchcock High School.
Bulldogs golfers Brianna and Caeden Landry on April 3 traveled to Bay City for the District 24-3A tournament; now, they will pack their bags (and clubs) for a trip to Region III-3A play April 22-25 in Brenham.
Caeden, a junior, performed consistently all year, according to Bulldogs coach Doug Greathouse, and will continue trending at regionals. Senior Brianna was a district medalist for the third straight year — but only after being forced to a playoff where she won by a single stroke.
Coach Greathouse lauded the Landrys and said of the entire Bulldog squad that they have a “never quit attitude that keeps pushing them forward with each shot and … are always persistent with self-improvement. They are a great group of players to coach.”
MASTERS POST-SCRIPT
If you were not sure about the world-class status of the field, consider that entrants represented Thailand, Denmark, Canada, Italy, Argentina and Spain; also, England, Germany, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Norway and Japan. Whew! At least one player each wore the colors of Mexico, Fiji, Korea, Wales, China, Ireland, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The winner? Oh, he was from the United States. He’s also the only player to shoot par or better in all four rounds of a major, which he has now done nine times. Jack Nicklaus is the only player ever to win the Masters in consecutive years. Yes, he had to put the green jacket onto himself.
ON A STREAK
Ol’ Badge Buddy Richard Gonzales has been on a streak of late out at Moody Gardens Golf Course, claiming low net cash on consecutive weeks and joining David Davis and Karl Huckaby for a team win a few weeks ago, when Matt Garrett won low gross.
Mark Ripley had a sizzling 66 for low gross a couple of weeks ago when he and Hal Gregory raked in some skins money and Kyle Holmes, John Termini and Jim Muntzel won low team cash. Additionally, Gonzales recently shared first low net honors with Edgar Cortez, Kyle Holmes and Randy Wood.
More recently, Ripley won low gross with an even par 72, while Michael Ripley’s 66 was good for low net. Michael, Ken Ramsell and Chris Caldwell combined for team low net.
Across the causeway at Bayou Golf Club, Rick Wegman, Bal Gomez, Penny Perez and Vernon Donahoo (62) won the Senior Scramble in a scorecard playoff over Jim Muntzel, Ernie Saldua, Lee Williams and Jay Brassieur.
TO THE MOON
The Lunar Rendezvous committee invites you for “an evening of fun and competitive golf games” at TopGolf in Webster at 6:30 p.m. June 28. Golfer or not, TopGolf offers the use of your own clubs or theirs to whack away at golf balls without having to chase them down.
The annual “Shoot for the Stars” event offers three hours of unlimited golf plus food, drink and a silent auction. Prizes will be awarded in both team and individual competition as well as for longest drive and best dressed team. Go to www.lunrrendezvous.org for details.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.