No sooner than training camps open from coast to coast and border to border — and nowhere more dramatically than in the great state of Texas — do large photos and stories on sports pages and major magazines begin to feature quarterbacks, with their big smiles and their bigger contracts.
Quarterbacks have bad days. Sports analysts, commentators and psychologists agree because those bad days are inevitable (only a pitcher can have a perfect game), one of the most important traits for a QB to possess is a bad memory. More accurately, it is the ability to forget, specifically, bad games.
Translation: bad passes resulting in interceptions. A QB can have an “off” day, and still prevail, thanks to his supporting cast of receivers who make catches that are so unbelievable they have to be reviewed and reviewed half a zillion times in order to determine whether they were real. And so, he moves on.
All golfers are quarterbacks, but on their “off” days, errant shots are at the mercy of the environment. Listen carefully, and you will hear golfers of all skill levels talk to the ball, the wind, the ground and more. But, the ball has no ears, the wind whistles on and the ground has a mind of its own. Commentators and analysts agree that golfers of all skill levels greatly benefit from developing the ability to quickly forget bad shots. Good luck with that.
HOT DROTTS
The Northern Texas PGA and Southern Texas PGA have announced the teams for the third annual Ben Hogan Junior Cup matches to be played-Ryder Cup style from Aug. 7-8 at Shady Oaks Country Club, where Mr. Hogan himself spent thousands of hours. League City’s Hunter Drotts is among the 12 junior golfers who will represent the Southern Texas PGA. Hunter will be part of a Clear Creek Wildcats team that is expected to give a strong showing in next spring’s run for the state 6A title. Drotts and crosstown rival golfer Christian Hernandez are just back from the 92nd Texas Junior Amateur tournament at Horseshoe Bay, where a pair of 79s did not qualify him for the third and final round. Hernandez posted rounds of 71-70-74 to tie for tenth place.
HOT DEBATE
In case you missed it, all-time golf brainianc Bryson Dechambeau was recently spotted using a compass to assist him in making putts. Not the magnetized pointer that helps one find one’s bearings. Rather, the kind that measures distances between to points and also helps one draw perfects arcs and circles. The handsome and talented former SMU golfer was using the device to assist him in utilizing a greens reading book. He has subsequently been told by golf’s governing bodies that it’s a no-no. A debate is now growing as to whether the books themselves should be used, with strong opinions and sound logic being offered by both proponents and opponents. Over the next few weeks, tune in here for a series of observations and offerings on the matter.
