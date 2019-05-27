The experts calculate that fewer than 25 percent of all golfers never break 100. That matters not to local golfer Jim Muntzel. Additionally, the number of golfers who will break par at least one time is one-half of one percent. Matters not to Jim. The number of players who will at least once shoot their age is a staggering .0000089 percent. That’s less than nine per million — and that matters to Muntzel. It also matters that shooting one’s age is statistically more difficult than making a hole-in-one.
Muntzel will turn 68 years of age on June 3, at which shooting his age would put him among the 0.1 and 0.4 percent of golfers to ever achieve that feat. Thing is, he’s already done better, having carded 67 twice in less than a week’s time out at Moody Garden Golf Course. Now, about that hole-in-one, Jim …
But wait! There’s more! For shooting his age on May 16, Muntzel claimed low gross and one skin in the Moody Gardens Thursday cash game.
For those who are truly infatuated with numbers, the United States Golf Association has a score probability table from which one can derive the probability of any golfer shooting any chosen score on any golf course anywhere.
Happy birthday, Jim!
MOODY MOVERS AND BAYOU BASHERS
Ordinarily, Jerry Goen’s net 64 in the cash game would be a really big deal. Although Goen was upstaged by Muntzel’s moves, he still hammered the field (net score) by four shots. Larry Poe and Wally Holmes tied for second place with 68s. Poe, Holmes, Mike Yarotsky and Badge Buddy Richard Gonzales took home team cash. Justin McKay and Russ Graeber quietly walked away with proximity prizes.
The May 22 edition of senior scramble at Texas City’s Bayou Golf Course was won by the team of Dale Enders, Bal Gomez, Gary Potter and Doug Self, with a score of 60. Mickey Lane, Mike Rendschmidt, Tommy Talley and Mike Osteen were second with a 62.
FIT FOR THE KING
You can own a piece of golf history as well as prime real estate fit for a king — for the princely sum of $880,000. Sitting on just more than a half-acre in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and now on the market is the former home of Arnold Palmer. The four-bathroom, three-bedroom house at 129 Legends Lane was originally listed for more than $1 million. It’s move-in ready.
Be safe, on and off the course.
