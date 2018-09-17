If you do not already have a FedEx delivery manager profile, consider getting one before your next vacation — especially if you have a wine delivery already in transit and just discovered you won’t be home to sign for the package.
I don’t get vacation; I am retired. Also, I cannot miss out on the wine purchase/delivery because I need the points to help get me that airline Companion Pass for next year. And then, of course, there is the wine.
Coach Kayla Williamson and her Wildcat golfers won’t get much of a vacation starting well, now, given their 2018-19 schedule and their pursuit of a berth in the Class 6A girls golf state finals next spring.
With four of last year’s five varsity members returning, the top five Wildcats will open their season at Moody Gardens Golf Course on Nov. 12 and will again be in action at Battleground Golf Course in a two-day event Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
After being hosted by Ball High and La Porte for those first events, the Wildcats will host a multi-school event at Bay Oaks Country Club on Dec. 10, then use the rest of the year for focused practice.
Beginning in January, the varsity will play tournaments at Galveston Country Club, South Shore Harbour and Pebble Creek Golf Club in preparation for district competition March 25-26 at the Galveston Country Club.
The varsity-2 team, comprised of the No. 6-10 scorers in intra-squad qualification, will play a mixed schedule, sometimes taking on their own top five plus varsity teams from other schools.
The JV-1 and JV-2 teams will play starting this week at Timber Creek Golf Course and later at Greatwood, South Shore Harbour, Magnolia Creek, Bay Oaks and the Galveston Country Club.
Said Williamson: “I am very excited about the upcoming golf season and especially about this group of young ladies. With four of five varsity members returning this year, we are looking to build upon the great season we had last year (advanced to Region III), with the ultimate goal of advancing to the 2019 6A state tournament.”
Players’ friends and families are encouraged to attend all tournaments and to help coaches in providing tournament results to maximize media exposure throughout the 2018-19 season.
A DAY OFF
It’s not a vacation if one is playing golf for a good cause — that’s my story and I’m sticking to it. One such event is the Seventh Annual Dickinson Optimist Club tournament to be played Thursday, Sept. 27 at Bayou Golf Club in Texas City.
Since Harvey caused the cancellation of last year’s tournament, why not enter two teams instead of one, or double your sponsorship? The four-person scramble starts at 1 p.m. with beverages and a catered meal included in the $400 per team entry price.
Mail your entry fee to the Optimist Club of Dickinson, P.O. Box 1091, Dickinson, Texas 77539, or hand deliver it to Billy Patton at Keyworth’s Hardware on FM 517. Call Bayou Golf Course for additional details. Oh, and Gay Family Auto is offering a new car for a qualifying hole-in-one.
Also coming up as fast as a tide surge is the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber Scholarship Tournament, slated for Saturday, Oct. 20, with flights at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stay tuned for more details.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.