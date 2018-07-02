Bella andaro, Francesco! Complimenti! Bellissimo golf! In case you were out somewhere in the 100-plus heat index Sunday, fighting through the Saharan Dust, you missed a couple of important golf happenings.
Francesco Molinari became the first Italian-born golfer to win a PGA Tour event since 1947. Three more Tour wins, and Molinari will breathe the same rarified air as the late Toney Penna, who was best known to my generation of duffers as the man who made some of the best persimmon woods in the game — that we could not afford to own. In truth, most of us would have better known how to drive an Indy car than drive a golf ball using a Penna club.
Molinari is not new to the PGA Tour, having previous top 10 finishes in both the 2013 Open Championship and the 2017 PGA Championship; he also has had a top 20 in the Masters. He has five European Tour wins including the 2018 BMW PGA Championship. Complimenti, Francesco!
Molinari blew away the field, winning the Quicken Loans National tourney by a whopping eight strokes, never even flinching at the sound of what was taking place ahead of him. Tiger Woods was putting on a gutsy performance, grinding out a tie for fourth place and again serving notice that the 42-year-old can still compete among — if no longer intimidate — the flattest of the flat bellied bombers on the world golf scene.
COMPLIMENTI, J.B.
After only 33 years of trying, J.B. Brown had his first hole-in-one on June 24 at Moody Gardens Golf Course. It was a mighty, 140-yard whack with a pitching wedge and was witnessed by Bobby Brown.
Congratulations also to Moody Golf Course Thursday cash game winners Justin McKay (low gross: 70); Tom Stelter (low net: 62); and team low net winners Larry Poe, Hal Gregory and David Cash.
NON VA BENE, MOLTO MALE
Not so good, very bad is the way to describe the way last Friday went for LPGA player Lee-Anne Pace at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
After a not-so-good sand wedge shot at the eighth hole, Pace smacked her club against a stake, damaging the hosel. At the 14th hole, she realized she was in violation of the Rules of Golf; she called over an official and was immediately disqualified.
Also not so good, as well as being quite rare, was the accusation by one pro that a playing partner “cheated” by taking an improper drop during play at the Quicken Loans tournament.
The accuser took to Twitter, misspelling the word hazard, in voicing his complaint against the other player; the other player went on to win nearly a half-million dollars and entry into The Open Championship at Carnoustie later this month. The dispute was over where an errant shot last crossed land over a hazard — not “hazzard.” It’s sort of like the catch, no catch rule in the NFL.
Be safe, on and off the course.
