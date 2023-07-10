Raymond Floyd had 63 wins between the regular and senior PGA tours, including four majors on each. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989.
His best finish in the Open Championship was second place at St. Andrews in 1978; the failure to claim that title kept him from winning golf’s Gran Slam. His sister, Marlene, played on the LPGA Tour.
Floyd was, in his early years on the Tour, known as quite a player both on and off the course. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, his smile and wavy hair made him a favorite among the ladies in the galleries; his inimitable stare when in the heat of battle enhanced his reputation among those between the ropes as a stone-cold killer on the course.
At 5-foot-9, Allisen Corpuz is not nearly as physically imposing as Floyd; she has a general countenance of kindness and light. But, last Sunday afternoon during the final round of the United States Women’s Open Championship, on the staggeringly beautiful Pebble Beach Golf Links, Corpuz was so focused that her stare brought to mind Raymond Floyd.
And, like Floyd when his game was on, she seemed to be oblivious to all that was being made of the 78th playing of the U.S. Women’s Open being contested for the first time at the venerable oceanside course on Monterey Bay.
History was made for the site of the championship and for the amount of the winner’s check: a $2 million share of the record $11 million purse. Corpuz also is the first American to hoist the championship trophy in seven years.
History was also made for Galveston, as Moriya Jutanugarn, who qualified for the Championship at the Galveston Country Club, also made the cut, finishing 73rd in the field of more than 150.
Oh, and Corpuz is the second woman from Hawaii to with the Women’s U.S. Open Championship. The first? Michelle Wie (West).
FOND FAREWELL
It seems not so very long ago that then-13-year-old Michelle Wie burst onto the scene with a toothy smile and prodigious tee shots. Now, Michelle Wie-West (married to the son of NBA great Jerry West) in her 30s is a mother and businesswoman.
Likewise, Annika Sorenstam, now age 52, seems to have only yesterday dominated the LPGA Tour. Both players elevated the women’s tour to new levels in terms of talent and fan interest; both took on the men in head-to-head competition and acquitted themselves admirably.
For both, their appearance at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open marks their last. For Wie-West, a career sabotaged by injury probably means that the declaration is for real. For Sorenstam, there is a possibility that she might win the Senior Women’s Open and once again qualify for a future U.S. Women’s Open title.
HELLO, HELLO
Just as Wie-West and Sorenstam rolled away from Pebble Beach with the ebbtide, in with the marine layer rolled the stars of today and tomorrow.
Nelly Korda, Brook Henderson, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang were there; none got the outcome they wanted. The new wave of talent included Rose Zhang, already an LPGA Tour winner after only two starts, who though unable to make a final round run at the title nonetheless attracted a brand-new throng of admirers. Some say she has Rickie Fowler-like appeal.
Englishwoman Charley Hull did make a run, falling just short in a tie for second place. Bailey Tardy rocked the docks at Pebble with a pirate smile and true grit, finishing tied for fourth. Irish amateur Aine Donegan seemed to capture the gallery at every hole, while Italian amateur Benedetta Moresco edged her for low amateur status.
The future of the LPGA looks bright. Here’s hoping the sunshine brings it back to Galveston in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.