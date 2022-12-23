Leave it to the Dallas Cowboys to turn the most anticipated game of the year Saturday into a near-meaningless showdown between the NFC's top two teams.
An untimely loss to Jacksonville last Sunday dropped the Cowboys three games behind the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles with three games to go, not very good odds for the defending champions.
Once again, Dallas fans are scratching their heads wondering “why?”
After rallying back to take a late lead against the Jaguars and recovering a fumble in the waning moments soon after, relying on the offense to pick up 10 measly yards to end the game, bonehead play calling and lack of execution in the clutch allowed Jacksonville to get the ball one last time in regulation play.
Even then, a tackle inbounds would have forced the Jags to use up their final timeout and throw a Hail Mary into the end zone instead of giving up a big pass play to set up the tying 48-yard field goal as the clock ran out.
Only the Cowboys.
Then, in overtime, Dak Prescott's pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands into the waiting arms of Rayshawn Jenkins for a game-ending 52-yard pick-six.
Again, only the Cowboys.
Chances are, now that the Eagles are sitting out quarterback Jalen Hurts to let him mend his, pardon the pun, Hurts shoulder. Dallas should win round two. Mind you, should.
But the Cowboys would still need a Christmas miracle after that, with them traveling to Tennessee and Washington for the next two games and Philadelphia hosting both New Orleans and the New York Giants.
Dallas needs to run the table, with the Eagles losing all three of theirs.
As gratifying as that sounds, even with that on any-given-Sunday mindset, it ain't going to happen, Cowboys Nation.
Philadelphia is for real, while Dallas, well, they're just the Cowboys who one day look like the real thing against Minnesota, then turn around and struggle to beat the likes of Indianapolis and Houston before pulling off another choke job like they did on Sunday.
So, Santa, can you help? Finding Sean Payton under the tree would be a great place to start.
Manuel Moreno Jr. is a Daily News sports correspondent and lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan – win or lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.