The Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League is named after the legendary Ray T. Sheppard who coached from 1931 to 1968 at The Galveston Central High School (established in 1885 as the first public high school for blacks in Texas).
Through the vision of Charles Crawford Sr, Eddie Hardeman Jr., David O’Neal Jr., Lawrence B. Thomas and Fred Conley Jr., The Sheppard League was formed in 1977 and incorporated in March 1980. The 12-team Sheppard League was an affiliate of the Texas Teen-Age Baseball Association (TTAB) and existed from 1977- 1998 (Shield Park 33rd & Church), then 1999-2008 (Central School 33rd & Ball) until Hurricane Ike crippled Galveston.
The Sheppard League formed to fill the void of baseball in the “inner city” because Little Leagues were either on the extreme east at Lindale on 6th street or extreme west at Central (Columbo) on 54th and West Isle on 73rd. TTAB parallels the Little League in ages, rules and dimensions of the fields. TTAB is a true summer program as all players participate until after the Fourth of July. The various league champions of each age class continue playing in district, bi-district, regional and ultimately state tournaments held in early August. The system of Little League only plays all-stars after the first week of June. Therefore, most Little League players have no league baseball for about seven weeks.
The Sheppard League was a rebirth of the Galvez Negro Little League formed in 1952 when black boys were not allowed to play in the Galveston Little League. In 1960, Mexico participated in the Little League World Series. In the spring of 1961, The Negro League petitioned to join the Little League at the Columbo field and was allowed to try out. The Galvez League would not be allowed to bring any complete team from their league. The Galvez League committee of Andrew Laws Sr., Bill Milligan, James B. Thomas, Joshua Woodard Sr, David O’Neal Sr, Louis Simpson and Overton O.B. Parker declined to dismantle their teams and not be a head coach.
The Galvez League continued until 1969 (after mandated school integration) when it appeared that black boys would be picked and allowed to play. Several years later, there was still an enormous number of boys that wanted to play but there were no teams for them. Hence, The Galvez League was reborn as The Ray T. Sheppard League.
The Negro League existed 1952 to 1969 (52-55 Wright Cuney Park, 56-60 Central School, 61-69 Alamo School). Some coaches during the Galvez era were H.J. Frater, George Ward, Mr. Prater, Gilbert Ward, Joel Murphy, Coach Jasper of Texas City, Joe Carmen, Charles Lemons, Fletcher Baldwin, Charles Hopkins, Mr. Cobb, Ira Bacon, Joel Bell, Frank Moultrie, Dickinson coaches, umpires (Philip Chaison, Fred Turner, “Peter” Harris, Bernard Curtis Sr, Robert “Long-drink” Johnson, Charles “Bubba” Fields, Rev. James B. Thomas) and Ruby Thomas and family as concession managers and league bookkeeper.
